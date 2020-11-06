After record year, Patton volleyball eyeing even more

Cindy Powell coached the Draughn volleyball team to a then-program-record 17 victories in both of her final two seasons, reaching the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs in 2013 for the first and still only time ever.
After those two seasons, the Powell-led Lady Wildcats had to rebuild roster-wise but stayed competitive.
The goal this season, Powell’s fourth on the other side of Burke County at Patton, isn’t just to stay competitive. Largely, that’s because there’s little to no roster rebuilding needed this time.
The Lady Panthers blew away the previous program-best of 15 wins last season by going 23-7. PHS reached the 2A West semifinals, winning more playoff matches last season (three) than in its entire 12-year history previously (two) while enjoying the county’s longest state playoff run since Freedom reached the 4A West final in 2001.
And Patton graduated just one of its six starters, with half its projected starting lineup named to the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference team last fall.
All that for a program that had averaged 2.5 total wins per season from 2015-18.
Yes, Powell’s reclamation project is over. Now — or rather, in eight days, when high school sports return around the state for the first time in eight months since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March — it’s time to sit back and have some fun.
“Our mindset and our goal is to have a season like we did last year if not better,” Powell said, “with the hopes of going further than the fourth round. We did win one of the four games last year in the fourth round (vs. Brevard, a 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 16-25 loss) and we felt like we probably could have come out on top if we’d just done a few things different.
“I think with our returners, the goal is fourth round and further. We’re ready.”
Senior outside hitter Ella Gragg leads the PHS returning players. Gragg was NWFAC player of the year in 2019, when she also was named “All-West” in the state by HighSchoolOT.com. Gragg was the American Volleyball Coaches Association/MaxPreps.com state player of the week for Oct. 21-27, 2019.
She finished the season with 771 kills (42.5 kill pct.), 205 digs (6.8 per match), 84 aces and 31 blocks, leading the team in kills, aces and blocks.
The returners are also highlighted by junior libero Kenady Roper (team-high 648 digs) and Gragg’s younger sister, sophomore setter Izora Gragg (team-high 872 assists). Roper and Izora Gragg were also named All-NWFAC.
“This year we may move (Kenady) around a little bit,” Powell said. “We’re kind of playing out some different options.”
Patton also welcomes back several key role players in outside hitter Christina Skelly, defensive specialist/setter Katie Stoudenmire and middle blockers Cameron Greene and Danielle Wojcik. The Lady Panthers lost only outside hitter Ashlyn Castle.
“We’ll miss her,” Powell said, “and whoever earns that spot will have big shoes to fill.”
Powell said the pandemic-altered start of the season, length of the season and dates for the season will be a challenge for everyone, not just her squad. One oddity created by the new setup is regular-season conference matches over Christmas break.
“It’s impacted us a little bit,” she said. “We’ve been able to do some open gyms since some of the regulations have been lifted. But it was a slower start than normal because we had to have small groups and we had to kind of pick and choose our activities we did in the gym. The slow start, though, I think has us more ready as far as being anxious to start.
“We talked about it being a different season, different scheduling, something that all of us are just going to have to work around this year. And they’re ready to enjoy the holidays but at the same time, of course, work volleyball into our schedule. I’m not worried about that part because of how dedicated and passionate these young ladies are about the sport.”
Patton will find out what it’s made of right away in the season opener Nov. 17 in Morganton against state champion Foard, who swept Patton in three meetings last year including in the NWFAC tournament title match.
“Foard graduated maybe four players. But they’re still strong, they’re always going to be strong and we know that,” Powell said. “That’ll always be big competition for us. They had a strong bench last year as well, and I know they will be able to fill in.
“I’ve always thought in scheduling, you try to get teams that you know are going to be strong. I know people like to win and see those ‘W’s on the schedule, but at the same time, you need to face teams that are going to be competitive so that when you do make it to the playoffs and advance in the rounds, you’re prepared for that kind of competition.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
