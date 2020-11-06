After record year, Patton volleyball eyeing even more

“We’ll miss her,” Powell said, “and whoever earns that spot will have big shoes to fill.”

Powell said the pandemic-altered start of the season, length of the season and dates for the season will be a challenge for everyone, not just her squad. One oddity created by the new setup is regular-season conference matches over Christmas break.

“It’s impacted us a little bit,” she said. “We’ve been able to do some open gyms since some of the regulations have been lifted. But it was a slower start than normal because we had to have small groups and we had to kind of pick and choose our activities we did in the gym. The slow start, though, I think has us more ready as far as being anxious to start.

“We talked about it being a different season, different scheduling, something that all of us are just going to have to work around this year. And they’re ready to enjoy the holidays but at the same time, of course, work volleyball into our schedule. I’m not worried about that part because of how dedicated and passionate these young ladies are about the sport.”

Patton will find out what it’s made of right away in the season opener Nov. 17 in Morganton against state champion Foard, who swept Patton in three meetings last year including in the NWFAC tournament title match.