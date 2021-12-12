Aho scores twice for Hurricanes in 3-1 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win.

The 24-year-old Finnish forward has 12 points in his last five games.

"He is a special player," Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. "We've had him for a long time now and we know what he's capable of and it's good that everyone else is starting to realize that."

Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

"Every night he gives us a chance to win and that's all you can ask from a goalie," Aho said. "It was the same story tonight. He made huge saves here and there and it's great to have him back there."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal for the Oilers, who have lost five straight after their hot start. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.