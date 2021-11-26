ALL BURKE CO. FOOTBALL: Draughn RB Dula named player of the year

Wilkins led the county in total tackles with 127, 26 clear of the next closest player. Wilkins also led the county in tackles for loss with 12. He added two sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry to his totals. Wilkins also mixed in sparingly in the backfield on the offensive side for the Wildcats.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fulbright, the county’s spring 2021 player of the year, followed that up with county second-best rushing totals of 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns — that mark tops in the regular season — on a county-high 212 attempts. He also was EB’s second leading receiver with 57 yards on 10 grabs, including an additional touchdown.

Hampton was third in the county in each major rushing category including yards with 1,052, touchdowns with 12 and attempts with 135, averaging a whopping 7.79 yards per attempt. He also was a key cog on the defensive side of the ball for Freedom with 29 total tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Lowrance was seventh in the county and second for Freedom in total tackles with 61. He tied for 10th in the county and was third for the Patriots in tackles for loss with six. He also was Freedom’s fourth-leading rusher, tallying 204 yards on 37 attempts. He tied for fifth in the county and third for FHS with four rushing touchdowns.