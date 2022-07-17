Allgaier wins at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. swears he never visited victory lane at New Hampshire as an Xfinity Series team owner. Or even a pop-in to congratulate a driver during his Cup career. For no reason at all, that he could remember.

He wasn't so sure he'd make a trip Saturday, either.

"At the start of this race, I told everybody, the Gibbs guys, I felt like were still the cars to beat here," Earnhardt said.

Earnhardt found out having the hottest driver in the series sure made the difference in finally celebrating in victory lane.

Justin Allgaier outran 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third Xfinity Series victory of the season.

"We outlasted them today," Earnhardt said. "It was a bit of an attrition race."

Allgaier won all three checkered flags over his last eight races, a hot streak that started in May at Darlington Raceway and he added his second win last month at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 36-year-old Allgaier controlled a wreck-filled race late in his No. 7 Chevrolet and is again in the hunt to win his coveted first Xfinity championship. Allgaier took the lead with 48 laps left and grabbed the checkered flag for Chevrolet and JR Motorsports — and a trophy he planned to share with his wife, Ashley.

"If I can't be with my wife on her birthday, the best thing to do is take home a trophy," he said.

His family couldn't attend the race because their daughter had a softball game. Allgaier also gave Chevrolet its first win at New Hampshire since 2007.

Series points leader AJ Allmendinger was 22nd.

Bayne, one of the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers that worried Earnhardt, also finished second to Allgaier in Nashville.

Landon Cassill finished third, then was disqualified for failing post-race inspection. He has yet to win a NASCAR race over 332 career Cup races, 194 Xfinity races and eight Truck Series races. His 17 laps led were as many as he had total in his Xfinity career entering the race.