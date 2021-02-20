Allmendinger back at Daytona in 1st Cup race since 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger is back, racing for wins this time, and eager to help young Kaulig Racing reach the big show.

Allmendinger will run his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale in Kaulig's first Cup race not at a superspeedway. The team last week made its second Daytona 500 — a critical first step in trying to become a full-time Cup team — and now its dusted off ol' 'Dinger to take another shot Sunday on Daytona's road course.

Allmendinger is a ringer with 15 appearances in the Rolex 24 sports car race in Daytona. Nearly everyone else? The bulk of the Cup field ran it for the very first time last August, when the pandemic pushed Daytona's winding 14-turn, 3.61-mile circuit onto the calendar for the first time.

His familiarity with Daytona made Allmendinger the smart pick for Matt Kaulig to take another step forward. NASCAR added Sunday's road course race to the schedule in December and Kaulig persuaded his "trophy hunter" Allmendinger to help pull the team to the top level.

"I am pumped to be racing in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing," Allmendinger said.

Allmendinger was weary of the grind when he lost his job at the end of 2018. He had no desire to drive for mediocre teams just to have a seat. He decided to move on with his life.