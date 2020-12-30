American-Canadian Tour coming to HMS

HICKORY — Some of the top late model racers from the northeastern United States and Canada will take a trip down south when the Vermont-based American-Canadian Tour makes an inaugural stop at nearby Hickory Motor Speedway in April.

The tour announced Tuesday it will form part of a quadruple-header at the historic 0.363-mile oval alongside the Pro All Stars Series, which organized the event, with ACT running the Hickory 125 on April 2 and the Easter Bunny 125 on April 3. PASS will run its COVID-19-delayed 2020 Easter Bunny 150 on April 2 and the 2021 version of the Easter Bunny 150 on April 3.

The ACT events will not count toward the tour’s late model tour championship points.

Vermont’s Jimmy Hebert won the 2020 ACT Late Model Tour title, winning the season-opener at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park and again at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway in August.

In addition to two stops at White Mountain and three at Oxford Plains, the ACT paid two visits to Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Vermont and raced once apiece at N.H.’s Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park and the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

PASS has raced annually at Hickory Motor Speedway since instituting a south tour in 2006.