Another EB football game off due to COVID; Cavs will be idle 4 straight Fridays

ICARD — The East Burke varsity football team will not face Maiden as scheduled this week to open Catawba Valley 2A Conference play and also will not face CVAC foe Bandys on the road the following Friday.
EB athletic director Jim Childers wrote in email Tuesday night: “Due to COVID-19 case(s) and quarantines impacting the team, the game for this Friday has been canceled. A reschedule date has not been set as of this time.”
Cavs head coach Derrick Minor on Wednesday told The News Herald that his team exits quarantine Sept. 24 and will not be able to get back on the field in time to face Bandys on the road that day, meaning EB will be off the field for four consecutive Fridays.
It’s unclear if the Cavaliers could face Bandys the following day, Sept. 25, or early the following week before returning to action Oct. 1 against Newton-Conover. (It’s also unclear whether unbeaten Maiden will seek a replacement opponent for this Friday’s Week 5 contest.)
The Cavaliers were on their scheduled bye last week. The week before, EB was scheduled to face Draughn before announcing the team was in COVID protocols and would be unable to play early that week, just two days after playing Freedom on Aug. 27, which still stands as EB’s most recent game.
Freedom, which had its Week 1 game scrapped due to its own COVID quarantines, did not have to stop playing after its matchup against EB and has been in game action both weeks since.
The week before the EB-Draughn cancellation, Patton reported a positive COVID-19 test and exposure and was unable to play Draughn as well as its Week 3 opponent, Wilkes Central. Patton just got back on the field last Friday versus Freedom.
Draughn’s season opener was also scrapped due to COVID cases at its scheduled opponent, Thomas Jefferson.
Of the 19 originally-scheduled games involving Burke County teams in Weeks 1 through 5 of the regular season, eight have now been impacted by COVID. EB’s Week 6 shift makes the number nine total county games already impacted this season. That number was only one among 25 games in the pandemic-delayed spring regular season.
The NCHSAA this season limited teams to 10 regular-season games, down from 11. At this stage, Draughn is still on track to play 10 games. Freedom has nine on its schedule plus a Sept. 24 bye week in which it could look to add a game. Patton has eight games with an Oct. 1 bye.
EB now appears likely for an eight-game regular season at most.
