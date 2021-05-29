App St. goes full capacity in fall for all sports

BOONE — Appalachian State late Friday announced that it will operate all venues — including Kidd Brewer Stadium for football — at full capacity for the 2021-22 academic year.

App State says it will continue to follow all state and federal orders and directives of The University of North Carolina System, and will adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health in order to ensure the safest possible on-campus environment while continuing to adhere to strict safety measures and cleaning procedures.

“We are excited to welcome the App Nation back to our beautiful campus this fall,” said App State director of athletics Doug Gillin.

The Mountaineers also late last week announced game times and television network designations for five 2021 football games: Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina (in Charlotte; 7:30 p.m., ESPNU); Sept. 11 at Miami (7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU); Sept. 23 vs. Marshall (7:30 p.m., ESPN); Oct. 12 at Louisiana-Lafayette (7:30 p.m., ESPN2); and Oct. 20 vs. Coastal Carolina (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).