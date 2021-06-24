App St. leads first preseason All-Sun Belt teams

BOONE — Appalachian State tied for the most first-team selections (eight) and the most overall picks (19 across four teams) in the preseason All-Sun Belt teams recently released by Phil Steele.
The Mountaineers’ first-team picks include four defenders (DE Demetrius Taylor, LB D’Marco Jackson, LB Brendan Harrington, S Kaiden Smith) and three offensive players (RB Camerun Peoples, C Baer Hunter, OT Cooper Hodges) as well as one on special teams: LS Christian Johnstone.
The second-team selections from App State are CB Shaun Jolly, WR Thomas Hennigan, WR Malik Williams and KR Jalen Virgil. The third team included four Mountaineers: WR Corey Sutton, TE Henry Pearson, LB Nick Hampton and Williams again (at PR). The fourth-team picks were CB Steven Jones, DT Jordon Earle and P Xavier Subotsch.
Appalachian returns 10 defensive starters and seven offensive starters from a team that went 9-3 in 2020.
Vols dismiss freshman QB
Tennessee has dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter. The school made the announcement Thursday in a two-line statement and gave no details behind the decision.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Salter and freshman offensive lineman Amari McNeill were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses after an early morning traffic stop Saturday. Salter, a former four-star recruit, had also been suspended during spring practice. He had been expected to compete for the position as first-year coach Josh Heupel looks to rebuild the program.
Holiday Bowl finds home
The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed.
Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville confirmed the move Wednesday. He and officials from the San Diego Padres unveiled renderings Thursday of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field. No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new five-year contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.
NFL
McNabb: Black QBs beset
Donovan McNabb says he hopes other Black quarterbacks don’t switch positions when they’re encouraged to do so because of their athleticism.
Staying at quarterback worked out well for McNabb. He made six Pro Bowls after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and led the team to five NFC championship games and five NFC East titles in 11 seasons.
No stipend for ’21 opt-outs
NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year.
In a memo sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by the AP, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020.
Bills place Cox Jr. on IR
The Buffalo Bills placed reserve defensive end Brian Cox Jr. on injured reserve and signed defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones on Tuesday.
Cox’ season could be over after the Bills said he sustained an injury to his Achilles tendon. Cox was carted off the field after he got hurt during the first of two mandatory minicamp sessions last week. He posted a note on social media that he had surgery and was confident he’ll recover fully.
Steelers stay put for camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying home for training camp. The team announced Thursday it will not go to Saint Vincent College for the second straight summer after the NFL declined the organization’s plan.
Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the club is “disappointed” it will not return to the small school in Latrobe — about an hour east of downtown Pittsburgh — that has served as the team’s camp since 1966.
Seahawks to allow full crowds
The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.
Fans won’t be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, per the state’s reopening guidelines for outdoor events, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks.
Also this week, the Baltimore Ravens announced they are allowing about 1,000 fans a day into their 2021 training camp.
Vikings rookie heals from gunshot
Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds that caused scary but superficial injuries after bullets hit a vehicle he was riding in, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Monday night. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to Rosenhaus.
The 6-foot-1, 301-pounder was an All-ACC selection in 2019 after becoming Pittsburgh’s first interior lineman to lead the team in sacks (10 1/2) since Aaron Donald in 2013.
Chiefs DE Clark arrested in LA
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles after police saw a submachine gun in his car, police said earlier this week. Clark, 28, was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, LAPD public information officer Tony Im said.
“Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out” in plain sight in the car,” Im said.
Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Cardinals rookie LB arrested
Zaven Collins, a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested last weekend for reckless driving and excessive speeding. Scottsdale police said Monday that Collins was pulled over around 10 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said Collins was booked and released later in the day.
The 22-year-old linebacker, was taken by the Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tulsa.