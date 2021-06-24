App St. leads first preseason All-Sun Belt teams

Bills place Cox Jr. on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed reserve defensive end Brian Cox Jr. on injured reserve and signed defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones on Tuesday.

Cox’ season could be over after the Bills said he sustained an injury to his Achilles tendon. Cox was carted off the field after he got hurt during the first of two mandatory minicamp sessions last week. He posted a note on social media that he had surgery and was confident he’ll recover fully.

Steelers stay put for camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying home for training camp. The team announced Thursday it will not go to Saint Vincent College for the second straight summer after the NFL declined the organization’s plan.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the club is “disappointed” it will not return to the small school in Latrobe — about an hour east of downtown Pittsburgh — that has served as the team’s camp since 1966.

Seahawks to allow full crowds

The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.