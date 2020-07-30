App St. QB back on Manning watch list

BOONE — Appalachian State senior quarterback Zac Thomas is one of eight repeat selections for the Manning Award watch list. The list features 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2020 season.
In addition to the Manning Award, Thomas has been named to the 2020 watch lists for the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player in college football) and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.
Thomas has a 22-3 record as a starter after leading App State to a 13-1 record and top-20 final ranking in 2019. Before his junior season, the former Sun Belt offensive player of the year placed second in the passing skills competition as a summer counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.
Thomas accounted for 35 touchdowns (28 passing) and 3,158 total yards (2,718 passing) last season.
