App State football promotes Watts to assistant head coach

BOONE — Justin Watts on Wednesday was elevated to assistant head coach, Appalachian State head football coach Shawn Clark announced.

Entering his seventh season as an App State assistant, Watts will continue to serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach.

Watts has helped the Mountaineers capture four Sun Belt championships (2016-19) and become the first FBS program to win six straight bowl games in its first six years of bowl eligibility (2015-20).

Watts spent four seasons (2015-18) as the Mountaineers' wide receivers coach and coached the tight ends in both 2019, when App State had a top-10 scoring offense en route to a 13-1 record and top-20 ranking in the final polls, as well as 2020, when App State went 9-3.

Despite serious injuries to its top three tight ends, and playing one game with none of its top five tight ends, Watts developed the talent and depth to help App State’s tight ends catch 24 passes with five touchdowns over the final seven games and block well enough to contribute to the team’s No. 6 ranking in rushing yards per game (264.9). Tight ends accounted for five of App State’s nine receptions in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win, as Henry Pearson had two touchdown catches, giving him four over the final six games.