App State quartet shines during pro day

BOONE — With a lengthy, regimented throwing circuit complete, Zac Thomas took a deep breath and flashed a big smile before exchanging fist bumps with the receivers who had caught his passes.

Years of hard work and months of drill-specific preparation led up to Thursday's pro day for Thomas, Shemar Jean-Charles, Ryan Neuzil and Noah Hannon. That can be an intense and stressful scenario, but the four Appalachian State football alums fared well while working out in front of personnel from 18 NFL teams.

"It was a dream come true just to have this opportunity to perform at a pro day," Jean-Charles said. "This is something we've all been looking forward to since we were kids, especially coming in as true freshmen, seeing the older guys performing at their pro day and being able to showcase their skills."

If the arm strength, tight spirals and in-stride catches weren't proof enough, Thomas' end-of-workout reaction confirmed that he, like his teammates for the last four-plus years, had enjoyed a productive morning.