App State-Troy football switched to 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2

BOONE — Appalachian State’s home football game against Troy on Saturday will now have a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. and be shown on ESPN2, the schools announced Friday morning. Kickoff was previously scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

It’s the sixth nationally televised game of 2020 for the Mountaineers, who have a seventh scheduled next Friday for the Dec. 4 visit from Louisiana.

With the continued implementation of Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order 169, Phase 3 of North Carolina's coronavirus restrictions allows for outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats to operate at seven percent of seating capacity.

With the addition of the club and loge seats in the new north end zone facility that debuted earlier this month, this will allow for the welcoming of 2,170 fans to Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday.

Priority for this limited number of spectators is being given to football student-athlete families, App State students and football season ticket holders.

All 2,170 fans are being assigned a seat for the upcoming game, as the physical distance between seats will not allow for general admission seating. No tailgating will be permitted on the App State campus.

Tickets are being distributed according to the following breakdown: