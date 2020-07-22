App State well-represented on preseason lists
Football briefs

App State well-represented on preseason lists

BOONE — The watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy each include a pair of Appalachian State football players, while receiver Jalen Virgil ranks No. 3 nationally on the annual “Freaks List” that was released Tuesday by The Athletic.

Virgil, a senior who also serves as a Mountaineers kickoff and punt returner, makes his third straight appearance on the list of the 50 most gifted athletes in the sport. He has produced eight plays of more than 40 yards in his career.

After combining for three defensive touchdowns last season, senior defensive end Demetrius Taylor and junior cornerback Shaun Jolly were both recently named to the Nagurski watch list. Jolly intercepted five passes in 2019 and tied for the FBS lead with two pick-six touchdowns, while Taylor had 44 tackles (13 for loss) with seven sacks, eight QB hurries, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Senior center Noah Hannon and senior right guard Baer Hunter have been named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Koenning out at West Va.

West Virginia has parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning a month after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics. The school announced Koenning's departure by mutual agreement Wednesday.

Mountaineers sophomore safety Kerry Martin said the latest incident happened June 23, when Koenning shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice.

Martin, who is black, said Koenning's "exact words were, 'If people did not want to get tear gassed, or (pushed) back by the police then they shouldn't be outside protesting.'"

PRO

Washington hires for radio

Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games. Citing NFL Research, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth.

The announcement came less than a week after longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced he was leaving after 16 years. A day after his departure was made public, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about sexual harassment by club employees.

GB: 10-12K at home games

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team's home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans, if spectators are allowed at all.

The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a "significantly reduced" capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy revealed Tuesday the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played.

Ex-Steelers Pro Bowler dies

Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54.

Haselrig became a starter in his second season in 1991 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1992 while opening up holes for NFL rushing leader Barry Foster. He started 36 games across four seasons with Pittsburgh.

DE Bennett done after 11 years

Michael Bennett, who won a Super Bowl as a defensive end with the Seattle Seahawks and made three Pro Bowls, says he is retiring.

The 34-year-old Bennett played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seahawks' 2013 NFL championship. He said Tuesday on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last. Bennett had 69 1/2 career sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 11 pro seasons.

