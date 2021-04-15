 Skip to main content
Appalachian St. adds Stanford safety in transfer
Appalachian St. adds Stanford safety in transfer

BOONE — Appalachian State has added Stanford graduate transfer Stu Head, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced Tuesday.

A Georgia native, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Head was a safety in Stanford’s program from 2017-19 before opting out of the 2020 season. He graduated from Stanford with a political science degree and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.

Head played in 20 games for the Cardinal from 2018-19 and started the final six games of 2019. He finished the 2019 season with 39 tackles, including eight apiece against Notre Dame and UCLA.

Head was ranked as the nation’s 27th-best safety in his recruiting class by 247Sports as a three-star prospect.

