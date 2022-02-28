Augusta on his mind: Straka rallies to win the Honda Classic

Sunday had different ideas. He was paired with Lowry for the final round, and it didn't take long for everything to change.

Lowry made birdie on the first; the lead was down to four. Berger put a tee ball into the pine straw on the par-5 third, then had a ball buried in the sand of a greenside bunker and made double-bogey 7 to see the lead trimmed to two.

Lowry tapped in for birdie at the fourth. Lead down to one. Berger bogeyed the fifth. The lead was gone. And when Berger missed a 15-footer for par at the sixth, Lowry was suddenly up by one.

"Didn't play well, so I didn't win the golf tournament," Berger said.

Straka was in the group five shots back to start Sunday, then missed a 2-foot par putt and made bogey on the opening hole. But slowly and steadily, he clawed back — a birdie on the par-4 ninth got him to 7 under, followed by another birdie on the 14th.

A 20-footer on the 16th pulled him into a tie. That's when weather decided to show up, too.