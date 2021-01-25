AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Action Express gives Elliott a Rolex 24 milestone

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Action Express Racing put one of its two Cadillacs — the one featuring NASCAR champion Chase Ellott — on the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a first-of-its-kind qualifying race for the crown jewel endurance event.
The No. 31 Cadillac DPi will be driven next week in the twice-round-the-clock race by Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway and Elliott in Elliott's IMSA sports car debut.
He didn't race the car in Sunday's qualifier, which awarded 35 points to the pole-winning team. Action Express used fulltime regular drivers Nasr and Derani for the 140-minute qualifier around the winding Daytona International Speedway road course and snagged the Rolex 24 pole.
The Action Express sister car treated Sunday's race as a practice to give seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson nearly 100 minutes in the seat, and in brief wet conditions. Johnson then turned the Cadillac over to Kamui Kobayashi, who qualified the No. 48 sixth of seven cars in the top Daytona Prototype class.
Preece eyes more modified races
In addition to his fulltime NASCAR Cup Series schedule in JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 37 Chevrolet, Ryan Preece is looking to run more modified races in 2021, according to a report by RaceDayCT.com. Preece is the 2013 Whelen Modified Tour champion with 22 career wins, along with three more victories on the former Southern Modified Tour.
Anderson moving to Xfinity
Owner-driver Jordan Anderson will advance to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, piloting the No. 31 Chevrolet fulltime, he announced Monday. Anderson has 214 Camping World Truck Series starts since 2014, most with his own team, which will continue to compete in trucks with Anderson and other drivers in the No. 3 Chevy. Anderson also has 13 NXS starts.
Labbe fulltime with DGM
Alex Labbe is back for another Xfinity season with DGM Racing, eyeing a fulltime slate in the team’s No. 36 Chevrolet, the team announced Monday. Labbe currently has funding for half the season and wants more to run all 33 races. The Canadian driver has 79 NXS starts since 2016, all of them coming with DGM, which is owned by driver Mario Gosselin.
Peters back in truck series
Veteran driver Timothy Peters will return to the truck series with upstart team Rackley-Willie Allen Racing, owned by sponsor Rackley Roofing’s Curtis Sutton and former driver Willie Allen. Peters will drive a No. 25 Chevrolet for the team. Peters has made 248 truck starts since 2005, racking up 11 wins and a second-place points finish in 2012.