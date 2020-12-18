AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Elliott running Rolex 24 for Action Express

DENVER — Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will be part of a four-driver team for Action Express Racing’s No. 31 Cadillac Daytona Prototype in the Rolex 24, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season-opener at the Daytona International Speedway road course from Jan. 30-31.
Competing for the North Carolina-based sports car team owned by NASCAR CEO Jim France and operated out of Lincoln County, Elliott will split the 24-hour endurance race on the 3.56-mile track with Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani and Mike Conway. It will be Elliott’s sports car debut.
Action Express, founded in 2010, has IMSA championships in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. The team won the Prototype class in the Rolex 24 in 2014 and 2018.
Action Express’ other entry for the Rolex 24, the No. 48 Cadillac, is headlined by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, Elliott’s recently retired NASCAR Hendrick Motorsports teammate, who will contest a partial IndyCar Series schedule for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021. Johnson will be joined in the Rolex 24 by Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller.
ARCA regional schedules out
ARCA released the 2021 schedules for its East and West series on Friday, with an eight-race, short tracks-only slate for the ARCA Menards Series East and a nine-race tour for the West.
The East Series will start at New Smyrna Speedway on a Monday, Feb. 8. The series then will visit Five Flags Speedway on Feb. 27, Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on May 8, Dover International Speedway on May 14, Southern National Motorsports Park on June 12, Iowa Speedway on July 24, The Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 29, and Bristol Motor Speedway to end the season on Thursday, Sept. 16. The last three races are combination events with the national ARCA Menards Series.
The West will visit Phoenix Raceway on Friday, March 12, followed by Sonoma Raceway on June 5, Irwindale Speedway on July 3, Colorado National Speedway on July 31, Portland International Speedway on the weekend of Sept. 10-12, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring on Sept. 23, All American Speedway on Oct. 9, and finish up with a second trip to Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 6.
New truck series team formed
Veteran NASCAR driver Willie Allen and Rackley Roofing, a company with a history of NASCAR sponsorship, have partnered together to form a new Camping World Truck Series team called Rackley-Willie Allen Racing, the team announced Friday.
The team says it will make its debut in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February, though details on a driver, manufacturer and other info will come later.
Allen has 33 truck starts to his name, including a fulltime season in 2007, with two career top 10s. He’s also made 29 career Xfinity Series starts. Rackley Roofing served as a primary sponsor for NCWTS owner/driver Clay Greenfield for 24 races from 2019-20.
