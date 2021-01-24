AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Hamlin eyeing more late models in ’21 (copy)

HUNTERSVILLE — NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin recently told NBC Sports he is eyeing running more late model short track races in 2021, including December’s Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Fla. Hamlin told NBC it is his way of giving back to the short track community. Hamlin won seven Cup races and finished fourth in the points standings last year.

Rolex offers pit stop practice

Action Express Racing team manager Gary Nelson recently told Sportscar 365 that the pit crew for its No. 48 Cadillac in the DPi category of the Rolex 24 has a pit crew made up of NASCAR members, primarily of Hendrick Motorsports. In turn, the race will give the crew members experience with equipment that will come to Cup with the advent of the Next Gen car in 2022.

Some Hunt schedule released

Sam Hunt Racing recently announced some of drivers Santino Ferrucci’s and Brandon Gdovic’s part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules in the team’s No. 26 Toyota in 2021. Gdovic will drive at least five races, including the Feb. 13 season-opener at Daytona. Ferrucci also has at least five starts lined up, beginning on Feb. 27 at Homestead-Miami.

Davis going fulltime in trucks