AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Hamlin eyeing more late models in ’21 (copy)

HUNTERSVILLE — NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin recently told NBC Sports he is eyeing running more late model short track races in 2021, including December’s Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Fla. Hamlin told NBC it is his way of giving back to the short track community. Hamlin won seven Cup races and finished fourth in the points standings last year.
Rolex offers pit stop practice
Action Express Racing team manager Gary Nelson recently told Sportscar 365 that the pit crew for its No. 48 Cadillac in the DPi category of the Rolex 24 has a pit crew made up of NASCAR members, primarily of Hendrick Motorsports. In turn, the race will give the crew members experience with equipment that will come to Cup with the advent of the Next Gen car in 2022.
Some Hunt schedule released
Sam Hunt Racing recently announced some of drivers Santino Ferrucci’s and Brandon Gdovic’s part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules in the team’s No. 26 Toyota in 2021. Gdovic will drive at least five races, including the Feb. 13 season-opener at Daytona. Ferrucci also has at least five starts lined up, beginning on Feb. 27 at Homestead-Miami.
Davis going fulltime in trucks
Spencer Davis will run a full NASCAR Camping World Series slate in 2021, driving his self-owned No. 11 Toyota, the team recently announced. Davis ran 14 truck races for his own team in 2020. Prior to that, he ran nine total races from 2018-19 with other teams, including a trio of top 10 finishes.
Benning plans full truck slate
Owner-driver Norm Benning recently told TobyChristie.com he plans to run a full truck series schedule in 2021 after attempting 20 of 23 races last season, making 17. Benning is looking for a sponsor and crew chief for his No. 6 Chevrolet. Benning has 231 truck starts since 2002, nearly all of them for his own team.