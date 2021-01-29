AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Preece’s Cup schedule dependent on funding

Roper Racing debuted in 2018 with six truck races, then followed that up with nine races made in 11 attempts in 2019, including Roper’s lone top 10 to date at Texas Motor Speedway (ninth). Roper expanded his schedule yet again in 2020, running 12 races and earning a best finish of 14th in the season-opener at Daytona.

Bohn wants full truck slate

Danny Bohn will return to On Point Motorsports in the truck series 2021, with sponsorship for the team’s No. 30 Toyota secured for the season-opener at Daytona and with hopes of completing a full schedule, the team announced Thursday. Bohn’s slate will depend on how much funding can be found.

All 13 of Bohn’s truck starts have been with the team over the past two seasons, including 10 races in 2020. His best finish of seventh came at Martinsville last fall.

Self back with AM Racing

Austin Wayne Self will return to family-owned AM Racing’s No. 22 Chevrolet fulltime in the truck series in 2021. Self has 107 series starts since 2016, the vast majority with AMR.

He has finished 16th or better in the final points standings in each of his five season.

RWR with Coyne in IndyCar