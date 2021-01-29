AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Preece’s Cup schedule dependent on funding

HARRISBURG — Ryan Preece’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will depend on funding, according to a report by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.
Pockrass recently spoke with JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Brad Daugherty, who said that Preece’s No. 37 Chevrolet currently has funding for 24 races. If additional funding is not found and the team feels like it is stretching its resources thin, they may opt to skip some races.
Preece ran fulltime with a charter for the team the past two seasons, but control over that charter, wielded by former NASCAR team owner Todd Braun, went to Spire Motorsports for 2021. JTG Daugherty walked away from that partnership and Daugherty told Pockrass the team will evaluate the charter market going forward and decide whether to field one or two cars.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drives the team’s other car, the No. 47 Chevrolet, which is chartered.
DIS, AMS allowing some fans
Daytona International Speedway is planning to allow around 30,000 fans for the Cup Series’ season-opening Daytona 500, NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently told Sports Business Journal. SBJ reports Daytona has 101,000 frontstretch grandstand seats, and that the 30,000 number is close to what Bristol allowed last year and expects to allow again in April.
Atlanta Motor Speedway also announced it will allow a limited number of fans to camp in the infield during its NASCAR weekend March 20-21. The speedway plans to utilize the Flock Brothers campground.
Poole has no 2021 plans
Brennan Poole currently has no 2021 NASCAR plans, according to a Pockrass report. Poole says he is working and hoping for a good opportunity to present itself. He ran for rookie of the year in the Cup Series in 2020, running 35 of 36 races in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 Chevrolet and scoring a ninth-place finish at Talladega in the fall.
Poole also has 83 Xfinity Series starts from 2015-17 and 27 Camping World Truck Series starts since 2015 in his career, as well as six wins in 35 ARCA Menards Series starts from 2011-14.
Dollar gets 8 races with KBM
Drew Dollar will compete in eight truck series races in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota in 2021, the team announced Thursday. Dollar will compete at Daytona (Feb. 12), Charlotte (May 28), Texas (June 12), Nashville (June 18), Bristol (Sept. 16), Las Vegas (Sept. 24), Talladega (Oct. 2) and Phoenix (Nov. 5).
Dollar competed fulltime in ARCA in 2020 with Venturini Motorsports, winning at Talladega. He will return in that capacity part-time in 2021.
Roper fulltime in trucks
Owner-driver Cory Roper will run fulltime in the truck series in 2021, his team announced Friday. Roper and his Texas-based team will continue to field the No. 04 Ford in the series.
Roper Racing debuted in 2018 with six truck races, then followed that up with nine races made in 11 attempts in 2019, including Roper’s lone top 10 to date at Texas Motor Speedway (ninth). Roper expanded his schedule yet again in 2020, running 12 races and earning a best finish of 14th in the season-opener at Daytona.
Bohn wants full truck slate
Danny Bohn will return to On Point Motorsports in the truck series 2021, with sponsorship for the team’s No. 30 Toyota secured for the season-opener at Daytona and with hopes of completing a full schedule, the team announced Thursday. Bohn’s slate will depend on how much funding can be found.
All 13 of Bohn’s truck starts have been with the team over the past two seasons, including 10 races in 2020. His best finish of seventh came at Martinsville last fall.
Self back with AM Racing
Austin Wayne Self will return to family-owned AM Racing’s No. 22 Chevrolet fulltime in the truck series in 2021. Self has 107 series starts since 2016, the vast majority with AMR.
He has finished 16th or better in the final points standings in each of his five season.
RWR with Coyne in IndyCar
NASCAR’s Rick Ware Racing will expand to IndyCar in 2021, forming a partnership with established open-wheel team Dale Coyne Racing, the teams announced Friday. DCR will continue to field its flagship No. 18 car with driver Ed Jones, also partnering with RWR to field a No. 51 car fulltime with a driver to be named later. The partnership will field a third car, the No. 52, at the Indianapolis 500 and other select races.