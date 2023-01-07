Bacot leads way in UNC's win over Notre Dame

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and North Carolina defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday.

Love and Bacot combined for 25 points in the first half when North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) built a 13-point lead on its way to its sixth victory in seven games. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) remained winless in conference play while losing their third straight overall.

Bacot has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, a career first, and has 1,169 career rebounds, one better than Sam Perkins, for second on the Tar Heels’ career list. Tyler Hansbrough is first with 1,219. Bacot’s 58th double-double is two shy of Billy Cunningham’s school record.

RJ Davis added 13 points and Puff Johnson 11.

Nate Laszewski scored 17 points and Dane Goodwin and JJ Starling 10 each for Notre Dame. Goodwin played in his 143rd game for the Irish, a program record.

Notre Dame trailed by double figures throughout the second half until Cormac Ryan hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven with 8:25 left. But a minute later Johnson restored the double-digit lead, scoring on a transition dunk during which he was fouled by Ryan and both tumbled to the floor. Ryan, who fell on Johnson, stuck a foot into Johnson’s face and was called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. Love and Notre Dame’s Dom Campbell were also given technicals as tempers flared after the play.

North Carolina shot 50% in the first half and, combined with five steals and five blocks, took a 41-28 lead behind Love, who had three 3-pointers and 13 points, and Bacot with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Tar Heels hit their season average in points scored, best in the ACC, while allowing nearly 10 fewer than their conference-worst average.

Both teams were without key players who left their previous games with injuries. North Carolina played without 6-foot-11 starter Pete Nance, out with a back issue. Notre Dame was missing key reserve Ven-Allen Lubin, who injured his left ankle.

Notre Dame is home against Georgia Tech and North Carolina is at Virginia in Tuesday games.

No. 16 Duke edges Boston College 65-64

BOSTON — Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and No. 16 Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by beating Boston College 65-64 on Saturday.

Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Mark Mitchell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Quinten Post led the Eagles (8-8, 2-3) with 16 points and six boards, Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11.

Duke trailed 64-63 before Filipowski sank his free throws with 12.4 seconds left. Ashton-Langford then missed an off-balance jumper in the closing seconds.

Duke was coming off its worst loss as a ranked team facing an unranked ACC opponent, 84-60 on Wednesday night at North Carolina State.

Trailing 63-62, BC’s Jaeden Zackery had a driving shot blocked by Mitchell at the rim, but Post hit a turnaround jumper with 28 seconds left.

Chants of ‘Let’s Go Eagles!’ drowned out a large contingent of Blue Devils’ fans yelling ‘Let’s Go Duke!’ during timeouts late in the game.

Filipowski’s layup gave the Blue Devils a 52-38 edge 5 ½ minutes into the second half before the Eagles went on a 16-2 spree to tie it on Zackery’s fast-break layup with just under nine minutes to play.

The Blue Devils went without a basket for over nine minutes before Filipowski’s driving basket made it 63-59 with 1:41 to go. But BC’s Prince Aligbe nailed a 3 — his first of the game— from the left corner 19 seconds later.

Down 15-0 before scoring their first basket nearly eight minutes into their last game, the Blue Devils looked determined to pound the ball inside from the start. They scored on Whitehead’s layup 11 seconds into the game on Saturday.

Florida State tops Georgia Tech 75-64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Florida State won its fourth game in its last six beating Georgia Tech 75-64. Georgia Tech built a 16-7 lead in a little more than the first four minutes of the game before Florida State went on to outscore the Yellow Jackets 32-20 for a 39-36 halftime lead. Florida State started the second half with a 16-4 run and Jalen Warley’s three-point play with 13:38 left made it 55-40. Lance Terry scored 17 points for Georgia Tech.