Freeman thrilled by Dodgers landing

His optimism vanished last Monday when the Braves swung a dramatic trade with Oakland for Matt Olson, who got a $168 million contract a day later.

Freeman was working out at home in Orange County when he heard about the Olson trade, which “blindsided” him.

“I had no idea that was going to happen, anything like that,” Freeman said. “When I got told, emotions were all over the place. I couldn’t really speak for a couple of hours, trying to figure out what was going on.”

Once he gathered himself, Freeman and his agent entertained offers from several teams. The Dodgers easily made the most sense.

“I talked to my wife and I said, ‘I think it’s time to go home,’” Freeman said. “I’ve got my 67-year-old dad and my 86-year-old grandfather who’s now going to be able to watch me play every day, just like 15 years ago in high school, so that’s what’s special to me. To put on a uniform that cares about winning and strives to win every year, that’s all you can ask for.”

The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.