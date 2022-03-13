7th-seed Virginia Tech upsets Duke, Coach K

The top-seeded and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (28-6) got another chance for a feel-good victory and to add at least one more trophy to the case for the retiring Hall of Famer. Again it was not to be.

"I tell them all the time: 'Don't worry about me,'" Krzyzewski said. "Even in a moment of defeat I want to be there with them. How do we use it? How do we get better?"

Krzyzewski has been trying his best to shield his team from all the attention give his last go-round.

"Last weekend the whole word was talking about it. So it was a very difficult weekend," he said. "What we've tried to do is eliminate everything. These are young guys. I've loved coaching them. I think we can be good in the (NCAA) Tournament. I was really positive with them afterwards."

When Justyn Mutts made a two-hand slam over Duke's star freshman Paolo Banchero with 2:26 left in the second half, Virginia Tech led 76-64 and the outnumbered Hokies fans rose with roar.

"The next dead ball we went to the huddle and it was like, 'We can taste it. We can taste it now,'" point guard Storm Murphy said.

Virginia Tech's first ACC championship since joining the conference in 2004 was sealed.