Banchero's 16 points leads Duke past BC

BOSTON — A big second half capped off a very busy week with a victory for No. 7 Duke.

Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Duke pulled away midway into the second half for a 72-61 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Playing their fourth game in eight days — with a last-second loss at home against Virginia on Monday — the Blue Devils flexed their strength inside and had some timely 3-pointers by Wendell Moore Jr.

Miami rallies past Wake Forest 76-72

WINSTON-SALEM — Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining. Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left.

Williams quickly responded with a three-point play but Wong nailed the clutch jumper to restore the two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds.

Pitt edges State 71-69