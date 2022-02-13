 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Banchero's 16 points leads Duke past BC
ACC ROUNDUP

Banchero's 16 points leads Duke past BC

Duke Boston College Basketball

Duke's Trevor Keels, 1, shoots in front of Boston College's James Karnik, 33, during the second half of Saturday's game in Boston. 

 Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

BOSTON — A big second half capped off a very busy week with a victory for No. 7 Duke.

Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Duke pulled away midway into the second half for a 72-61 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Playing their fourth game in eight days — with a last-second loss at home against Virginia on Monday — the Blue Devils flexed their strength inside and had some timely 3-pointers by Wendell Moore Jr.

Miami rallies past Wake Forest 76-72

WINSTON-SALEM — Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining. Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left.

Williams quickly responded with a three-point play but Wong nailed the clutch jumper to restore the two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds.

Pitt edges State 71-69

PITTSBURGH — John Hugley had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Ithiel Horton scored four key points in the final 17 seconds to lead Pittsburgh to a 71-69 victory over NC State on Saturday.

A layup by Horton gave Pitt a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds remaining then Thomas Allen hit a 3-pointer to draw the Wolfpack within one. NC State sent Horton to the line with nine seconds remaining and he hit both for a 69-66 lead. Both teams fouled on the ensuing possessions and time ran out on the Wolfpack.

Georgia Tech falls to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game. He has scored in double figures in nine straight. Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Virginia has won at least 10 conference games in 10 straight seasons.

Virginia Tech rolls past Syracuse, 71-59

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts posted the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the Hokies posted a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Notre Dame beats Clemson 76-61

CLEMSON, S.C. — Blake Wesley scored 18 of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game as Notre Dame cruised to a 76-61 victory over Clemson on Saturday night.

Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic Coat Conference) has won four straight and eight out of its last nine games. Clemson (12-13, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four consecutive games and five of its last six.

