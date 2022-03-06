Florida State gets 89-76 win over NC State

Shedrick scored 16 of his career-high 20 points when he was perfect on seven shots from the floor to help Virginia build a 19-point halftime lead that the Cavaliers used to withstand a Cardinals surge in the second half.

Virginia shot 51%, was 7 of 12 from the arc and got 31 points from its bench. Louisville shot 40% and made 8 of 23 3-pointers, including 7 of 15 in the second half.

Usher leads Georgia Tech over BC 82-78

ATLANTA — Jordan Usher scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Georgia Tech defeated Boston College 82-78 in overtime on Saturday after losing a 15-point second-half lead.

The Yellow Jackets didn't make it easy on themselves, making just 4 of 8 free throws in overtime, but Michael Devoe finally clinched it by sinking the second of two attempts after his rebound on BC's potential game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Both teams are locked into playing on the first day when the ACC tourney opens at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Miami rallies from 18-down to beat Syracuse