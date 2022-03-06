Florida State gets 89-76 win over NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Caleb Mills returned from a five-game absence and scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, redshirt senior Anthony Polite had his first career double-double and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat N.C. State 89-76 on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Polite finished with 13 points, a career-high tying 10 rebounds and two steals. Matthew Cleveland and John Butler scored 11 points apiece for Florida State (17-13, 10-10 ACC). Tanor Ngom added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Terquavion Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers 41 seconds apart to make it 6-6 before Mills made a layup to spark an 11-4 spurt that gave the Seminoles the lead for good. About 10 minutes later, Jalen Warley made a 3-pointer and followed it up with a steal and layup for a 39-27 lead. The Wolfpack trailed by at least nine points throughout the second half.
N.C. State, which has lost 10 of its last 11, finished last in the 15-team ACC and plays No. 10 seed Clemson in the opening round of next week's conference tournament.
Eighth-seeded Florida State, which earned a first-round bye, plays No. 9 seed Syracuse in Wednesday's second round.
Clemson cools off Virginia Tech 63-59
CLEMSON — PJ Hall scored 12 points and Alex Hemenway added 11 to lead a balanced offense as Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 63-59 in an ACC regular-season finale on Saturday.
David Collins and Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points each for Clemson (16-15, 8-12 ACC).
The Hokies came into the game with a four-game road winning streak and victories in nine of their last 10 ACC games overall. The Hokies were doomed by a poor finish in which they made one of their last 11 shots, which included misses in their last seven in a row. Virginia Tech made only eight field goals in the second half and was 2 of 13 from 3-point distance after halftime.
Alleyne had 17 points, which included 5 of 10 3-pointers, to lead Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9). Justyn Mutts had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies, who will be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament.
Clemson finished 10th.
Virginia rides big first half to 71-61 win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reece Beekman posted a double-double, Kaden Shedrick carried Virginia to a huge first-half lead and the Cavaliers held on to beat Louisville 71-61 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Beekman had 15 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who secured the sixth seed to the conference tournament that begins Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Shedrick scored 16 of his career-high 20 points when he was perfect on seven shots from the floor to help Virginia build a 19-point halftime lead that the Cavaliers used to withstand a Cardinals surge in the second half.
Virginia shot 51%, was 7 of 12 from the arc and got 31 points from its bench. Louisville shot 40% and made 8 of 23 3-pointers, including 7 of 15 in the second half.
Usher leads Georgia Tech over BC 82-78
ATLANTA — Jordan Usher scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Georgia Tech defeated Boston College 82-78 in overtime on Saturday after losing a 15-point second-half lead.
The Yellow Jackets didn't make it easy on themselves, making just 4 of 8 free throws in overtime, but Michael Devoe finally clinched it by sinking the second of two attempts after his rebound on BC's potential game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Both teams are locked into playing on the first day when the ACC tourney opens at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Miami rallies from 18-down to beat Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jordan Miller scored six of his 25 points in the final 25 seconds and finished with season-high 13 rebounds, Kameron McGusty had 15 of his 19 points after halftime and Miami scored the final 10 points in a 75-72 win over Syracuse on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Isaiah Wong scored 15 points and Charlie Moore added 11 points, eight assists and two steals for Miami (22-9, 14-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Orange head into the ACC Tournament needing a run to prevent completing the first losing season in Jim Boeheim's 46 years as head coach. It's the first time the program has suffered 16 losses in a season since 1968-69, Roy Danforth's first year as head coach.
Syracuse earned the No. 9 seed and will play eighth-seeded Florida State in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.
Fourth-seeded Miami earned a double-bye into Thursday's quarterfinals.
Notre Dame takes second-place in ACC with win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nate Laszewski had 17 points and nine rebounds, Cormac Ryan added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Notre Dame rolled past Pittsburgh 78-54 on Saturday.
With the win, the Fighting Irish take the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament, marking their best seeding since the 2011-12 season in the Big East. Their 15-5 ACC record (22-9 overall) is a program best for conference wins in a season. This is their fourth top-four finish in nine seasons in the ACC.