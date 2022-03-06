Hornets top Spurs, leaving Popovich a win short of NBA record

"I thought we finished with one rebound at least," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "Cody had a huge rebound at the end to seal this game, but we had a couple of slips there. We have to get bodies on bodies and it could've cost us again, but we are fortunate to get the win."

With Charlotte ahead 115-111, Plumlee contended with Jakob Poeltl for a rebound. The two locked up on the ball, and Plumlee slung Poeltl to the floor in an effort to control the ball. Officials ruled it a jump ball and no foul on Plumlee.

"They definitely kicked up the intensity and made it harder for us to make shots that we usually hit," Johnson said. "That is why we keep grinding and we will now get ready and be ready to go on Monday."

Murray's journey

Popovich acknowledged the long path guard Dejounte Murray has taken from No. 1 pick in 2016 after one year at the University of Washington to leading scorer, including a torn ACL in 2019.