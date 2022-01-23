LaRavia leads Wake over UNC

WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night.
LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied his career high with three blocks and Daivien Williamson scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 ACC).
Wake Forest has won five of six and three in a row, including landmark road wins at Virginia (63-55) and Georgia Tech (80-64), the team's first victories in Charlottesville and Atlanta since 2010 and 2004, respectively. The Demon Deacons — picked in the preseason to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC — are a half-game out of first in the conference standings.
NC State cruises past Virginia 77-63
RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems scored 21 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 77-63 on Saturday, a rare home win over the Cavaliers.
NC State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The Cavaliers had won seven straight at NC State over that span and Virginia coach Tony Bennett had been 14-3 against the Wolfpack.
Virginia missed 16 of its first 22 shots in the second half and trailed 72-51 with 5 minutes to go. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack were shooting 60% in the second half, slightly below the 64% they made in the first half. The Wolfpack finished at 60% overall and made 12 of 22 3-pointers.
Solid first-half shooting helped Virginia finish at 42% overall and the Cavs made 10 of 17 3-pointers.
Virginia has a home game against Louisville on Monday and NC State plays at Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Florida St. moves to top of ACC
CORAL GABLES, Fla — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 on Saturday and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Miami's Isaiah Wong missed a contested fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. Miami used an 8-0 run in the last 2:20 to have a chance at the end.
In a near mirror-image contest, Florida State led 43-19 at halftime before the Hurricanes turned it around and outscored the Seminoles 41-18 in the second half.
Florida State used its final timeout with 5:39 as Miami's frantic push forced FSU coach Leonard Hamilton to exhaust them in attempt to break the Canes' rhythm. The 'Noles missed 13 of their last 20 shot attempts.
Florida State travels to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami has a road contest against Virginia Tech, also on Wednesday.
Clemson continues mastery of Pitt
CLEMSON, S.C. — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, PJ Hall scored 16 and Clemson cruised to a 75-48 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Chase Hunter added 13 points and David Hunger 10 for Clemson (11-8, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Tigers never trailed in the process of ending a three-game losing streak.
Clemson built a 12-5 lead within the first five minutes before Pitt closed within one on a 9-2 run in a two-and-a-half minute span. Clemson put together an 11-3 run later and built its first double-digit lead of the game at 29-19 with 5:21 before halftime.
The Tigers went to the break up 38-27, shooting 48% (12 for 25), and were never threatened after halftime. Clemson finished with nine players scoring points.
The Tigers have won nine straight against Pitt and own a 9-3 all-time series lead.
Both teams will be back in action again on Tuesday night, with Pitt hosting Syracuse and Clemson traveling to Duke.
Irish make 15 3-pointers, beat Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blake Wesley scored 22 points and Notre Dame sank 15 3-pointers in taking an 82-70 victory over Louisville on Saturday.
Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish had a total of 15 on 23 attempts for 65%. They shot 67% overall against the Atlantic Coast Conference's top field-goal percentage defense (40.1).
Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. added 13 points apiece, Prentiss Hubb 12 and Trey Wertz had nine to eclipse 1,000 for his career. The Irish (12-6, 5-2) have won eight of their last 10 games and snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cardinals (11-8, 5-4).
The Cardinals shot 47% overall and 48% on 3-pointers (10 of 21).
The Cardinals led 45-38 at halftime when they made 9 of 13 3-point attempts to 7 of 9 for Notre Dame.
Louisville is at Virginia on Monday. Notre Dame is host to North Carolina State on Wednesday.