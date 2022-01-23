LaRavia leads Wake over UNC

WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night.

LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied his career high with three blocks and Daivien Williamson scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 ACC).

Wake Forest has won five of six and three in a row, including landmark road wins at Virginia (63-55) and Georgia Tech (80-64), the team's first victories in Charlottesville and Atlanta since 2010 and 2004, respectively. The Demon Deacons — picked in the preseason to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC — are a half-game out of first in the conference standings.

NC State cruises past Virginia 77-63

RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems scored 21 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 77-63 on Saturday, a rare home win over the Cavaliers.

NC State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The Cavaliers had won seven straight at NC State over that span and Virginia coach Tony Bennett had been 14-3 against the Wolfpack.