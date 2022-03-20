No. 1 North Carolina State runs past Longwood 96-68

RALEIGH — Raina Perez scored 16 points to lead five North Carolina State players in double digits as the No. 1 Wolfpack pulled away from No. 16 Longwood for a 96-68 victory Saturday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Perez made seven of her eight shots for N.C. State, which won a program-record 30th game this season. Jakia Brown-Turner had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Elissa Cunane tallied 13 points and seven boards. Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd added 12 points apiece.
Looming for N.C. State on Monday is a rematch with No. 9 Kansas State, a team the Wolfpack beat in nonconference play back in November. It will pit two AP All-America post players against each other, with Cunane matching up with 6-foot-6 Ayoka Lee.
"We've had all week, so we've prepared for all of the teams, pretty much," Wolfpack coach Wes Moore said. "It's a tough match-up down there on the block. You know, (Lee) scored 61 against Oklahoma. That's scary."
Longwood (22-12) got a career-high 25 points from Tra'dayja Smith and 19 from Kyla McMakin.
The Lancers kept things close with the Wolfpack early on, trailing by just four points with 4:57 to play in the second quarter. Then, following a timeout, N.C. State flipped the switch and broke off a 19-2 run to end the half. Perez had seven points, an assist and a steal during that span, and she didn't miss a shot until the third quarter.
"I kind of take my shots as they come. I try not to force anything," Perez said. "But if I'm open, I'm going to take it."
N.C. State would grow its lead to as much as 29 points in the second half, but Longwood matched them in scoring, 26-26, in the third quarter.
"I think we were just being true competitors," Smith said. "Like, you're not just going to lay down and just take punch after punch; you're going to punch back."
North Carolina women beat SFA 79-66
TUCSON, Ariz. — North Carolina looked like it might add its name to the list of upset victims as March Madness descended upon the women's NCAA Tournament.
A dominating fourth quarter kept the Tar Heels moving forward in the bracket.
Deja Kelly scored 28 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and North Carolina pulled away in the fourth on Saturday night to beat Stephen F. Austin 79-66 in the Greensboro Region.
"At halftime, we really got into them a little bit and required that we get back to our standard," North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart said. "What I'll remember about this game is how much these guys trusted each other. When things weren't going well, the ball moved better and they just really trusted each other."
The fifth-seeded Tar Heels (24-6) had not played for more than two weeks after being bounced in the first round of the ACC Tournament and it showed. North Carolina struggled with turnovers, defensive rebounding and dug itself into an early 10-point hole.
The Tar Heels finally found the right gear in the fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 13 shots and using a 10-0 run to build an 11-point lead after trailing most of the afternoon.
The Tar Heels, who were ranked 17th in the final Associated Press poll, move on to face Arizona in the second round on Monday.
"In the fourth quarter, we just had to dig deep," said North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby, who had 13 points and eight rebounds. "Everybody is tired at that point. We really had to focus and lock in defensively in order to keep them off the scoreboard."
Zya Nugent scored 26 points for No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin (28-5), which was eyeing another in a string of lower-seed wins in this year's bracket. The Ladyjacks led by 10 midway through the second quarter and were still up heading into the fourth.
But SFA folded under North Carolina's pressure in the final quarter, shooting 3 of 13 to end what had been a memorable first season in the Western Athletic Conference.
"We were so dialed in I thought for the most part other than transition defense a little bit that whole game," SFA coach Mark Kellogg said. "Then they just made us pay and that's what they can do, teams of North Carolina caliber.
"They make you pay when you make a mistake. We made a few too many, and that rim got pretty big and they got going, and we just couldn't stop the run."
The Ladyjacks had given teams trouble all season with their full-court press, leading the nation with a plus-8.3 turnover margin on the way to winning the WAC regular-season title.
The Tar Heels refused to get sped up, methodically passing the ball up the floor to break the press.
Half-court sets were another story. North Carolina had several sloppy turnovers in the first half — 10 total — and had a hard time keeping the Ladyjacks off the offensive glass.
SFA opened the second quarter with 10-0 run to go up 10, but didn't score over the final 2:49 to allow the Tar Heels to pull within 36-33 at halftime. The Ladyjacks scored 14 points off 10 first-half offensive rebounds, leading to a stern halftime talk by Banghart.
Both teams started hot and went cold in the third quarter. SFA led 56-64 despite a 4 1/2-minute scoreless drought.