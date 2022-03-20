No. 1 North Carolina State runs past Longwood 96-68

"I kind of take my shots as they come. I try not to force anything," Perez said. "But if I'm open, I'm going to take it."

N.C. State would grow its lead to as much as 29 points in the second half, but Longwood matched them in scoring, 26-26, in the third quarter.

"I think we were just being true competitors," Smith said. "Like, you're not just going to lay down and just take punch after punch; you're going to punch back."

North Carolina women beat SFA 79-66

TUCSON, Ariz. — North Carolina looked like it might add its name to the list of upset victims as March Madness descended upon the women's NCAA Tournament.

A dominating fourth quarter kept the Tar Heels moving forward in the bracket.

Deja Kelly scored 28 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and North Carolina pulled away in the fourth on Saturday night to beat Stephen F. Austin 79-66 in the Greensboro Region.