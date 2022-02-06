No. 9 Duke rolls past UNC

Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Fighting Irish over the Wolfpack 73-65 on Jan. 26, was scoreless after suffering a lower-leg contusion early and didn't return. Notre Dame shot 53%.

Virginia gets 5th straight win against Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Armaan Franklin scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to help Virginia cruise to a 71-58 victory over Miami on Saturday.

Virginia (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight against Miami (16-7, 8-4).

Franklin hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc to close the first half and Virginia led 35-26. The Cavaliers shot 62.5% (15 of 24) from the field and Franklin made three of their five 3-pointers in the half.

Va. Tech holds off Pitt 76-71

PITTSBURGH — Storm Murphy scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 8 minutes and Justyn Mutts added 16 to help Virginia Tech, which blew most of a 28-point second-half lead, hold off Pittsburgh for a 76-71 win on Saturday night.