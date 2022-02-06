No. 9 Duke rolls past UNC

CHAPEL HILL — Mike Krzyzewski walked off North Carolina's homecourt a final time, armed with one more victory and the sound of a once-rowdy crowd mustering only a meager set of boos.
Ninth-ranked Duke ensured its retiring Hall of Fame coach could savor that moment Saturday night, thanks to a dominating opening stretch and a star-level performance from a blossoming freshman that had long since driven the blue-clad fans for the exits.
A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points to help the Blue Devils beat the rival Tar Heels 87-67, earning a fifth straight win overall in Krzyzewski's final visit to Chapel Hill.
Duke shot 58% and took all drama out of the renewal of the famed rivalry early in both halves, both in building a big lead and then stretching it back out after the Tar Heels had made a run to climb back in it.
Notre Dame beats NC State 69-57
RALEIGH — Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin posted double-doubles and Notre Dame recovered after blowing a 17-point first-half lead to beat North Carolina State 69-57 on Saturday.
Atkinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Goodwin 12 points and 10 boards. Blake Wesley added 14 points, Prentiss Hubb 13 and Trey Wertz 12.
Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Fighting Irish over the Wolfpack 73-65 on Jan. 26, was scoreless after suffering a lower-leg contusion early and didn't return. Notre Dame shot 53%.
Virginia gets 5th straight win against Miami
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Armaan Franklin scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to help Virginia cruise to a 71-58 victory over Miami on Saturday.
Virginia (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight against Miami (16-7, 8-4).
Franklin hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc to close the first half and Virginia led 35-26. The Cavaliers shot 62.5% (15 of 24) from the field and Franklin made three of their five 3-pointers in the half.
Va. Tech holds off Pitt 76-71
PITTSBURGH — Storm Murphy scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 8 minutes and Justyn Mutts added 16 to help Virginia Tech, which blew most of a 28-point second-half lead, hold off Pittsburgh for a 76-71 win on Saturday night.
Hunter Cattoor hit a 3-pointer to give the Hokies a 52-24 lead — their biggest of the game — about 30 seconds into the second half, but Pitt (8-15, 3-9) scored 15 of the next 18 points and later used another 15-3 run to trim its deficit to six when Jamarius Burton made to free throws with 8:22 to play. Murphy answered with a 3 just 29 seconds later and added to layups before he hit 1 of 2 free throws to push the lead back into double figures with 46 seconds left.