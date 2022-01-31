Old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball

Mitchell and Teague had been transfers who had to redshirt for a season before debuting with the Bears during the 2019-20 season, when they set a Big 12 record with 23 consecutive wins before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. Akinjo is the Big 12 assists leader and was Baylor's top scorer before falling hard on his tailbone at the end of game Jan. 11 and missing two of the last four games.

"Davion and MaCio, those guys got to be on scout teams for a whole year, learn the other team's offenses and defenses, see them up close and in person. And then build relationships with the team," Drew said. "Everybody now, it's kind of like trying to get married in the first month. Normally, you date a couple years."

Brown was an in-conference transfer going to Washington after one season at Arizona, where he had gone as a graduate transfer from Seattle University. He started only nine games and averaged 7.3 points for the Wildcats, but now leads the Pac-12 at 20.9 points a game.