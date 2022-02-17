Pitt holds off Tar Heels 76-67

CHAPEL HILL — Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, making all five of his 3-point tries, and Pittsburgh rode a huge first half to beat North Carolina 76-67 on Wednesday night.
John Hugley scored 18 points, Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven rebounds, Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and Femi Odukale 10 for the Panthers (11-16, 6-10 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight conference game for the first time since 2014.
Caleb Love scored 15 of his 19 points in the final 5:11 for the Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5). Brady Manek added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kerwin Walton and Leaky Black had 11 points each. Leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot picked his fourth foul with eight minutes to go and remained on the bench finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.
When Bacot — who leads the ACC with 19 double-doubles this season — picked up his fourth foul, the Tar Heels were trailing by 19. They rallied without him as Love scored 13 straight UNC points and assisted a Manek basket to pull within 69-63 with 1:50 to go. But they wouldn't get closer with Hugley scoring five points down the stretch.
Pitt is home against Georgia Tech on Saturday. UNC is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Miami holds on to beat Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong scored 15 points apiece and Miami fought off a late Louisville push and beat the Cardinals 70-63 on Wednesday night.
It was the Hurricanes' (19-7, 11-4 ACC) first road win against the Cardinals. Louisville's loss marks its first seven-game losing streak since the 1940-41 season.
Wong's four-point play with 3:31 left gave the Hurricanes a 64-54 lead before Louisville closed within three on a 7-0 run. But Kameron McGusty hit a jumper, Moore sank two fouls shots and Wong threw down a dunk in the last 35 seconds to quash the threat.
Miami led for 36:29 of the game, including the entire second half.
Louisville never got within seven points in the first half following the Miami run and the Hurricanes led 35-25 at halftime.
The Hurricanes host Virginia on Saturday. Louisville (11-14, 5-10) hosts Clemson on Saturday.
Notre Dame outlasts Boston College in OT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame in overtime and the Fighting Irish survived in a 99-95 win over Boston College on Wednesday night to rejoin idle Duke atop the Atlantic Coast Conference after their fifth straight victory.
With Boston College out of big men in overtime, Notre Dame used its size inside with Paul Atkinson Jr. and Nate Laszewski, the duo combining for first seven Irish points of the extra period. After a 3-pointer by Kanye Jones cut the Irish lead to one with 39 seconds left, Hubb banked in a shot in the paint then stole an inbounds pass and made two more free throws. Makai Ashton-Langford hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two with 2.9 seconds remaining but a final foul and two more Hubb free throws sealed the win.
Neither team led by more than five in the second half, with an Ashton-Langford drive tying the game at 86-all with 8.2 seconds left and Wesley missing a short jumper on the other end.
Boston College is at Syracuse on Saturday. Notre Dame is at Wake Forest on Saturday.