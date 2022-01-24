Young scores 30, Hawks hammer Hornets 113-91

CHARLOTTE — Trae Young scored 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and the streaky Atlanta Hawks defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

De'Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points and survived a hard fall late in the game for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each finished with 19 points for the Hornets, who missed their first 19 3-point attempts and shot an abysmal 11.1% (4 of 36) from beyond the arc. Ball and Terry Rozier were a combined 0 for 14 from long distance as Charlotte had its three-game win streak snapped.

The Hawks are looking to climb back into the playoff race after a rough stretch of games.

"We are definitely headed in the right direction," Young said. "Right now it's more about consistency and keeping it going. We're not satisfied. We know what to do and what we are capable of doing."

This game was a big step forward, with the Hawks building a 55-44 lead at halftime after holding the Hornets to 0-for-16 shooting from deep in the first half.