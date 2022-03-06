Rival UNC upsets No. 4 Duke in Coach K's Cameron farewell

The day had begun with more than 90 former Blue Devils players joining Krzyzewski on the court for a pregame photo and the coach with 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships. There were also celebrities like comedian Jerry Seinfeld and NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance at a game where tickets rocketed into four- and five-figure costs.

The emotions were too much for even the most veteran of coaches.

"I didn't think I'd cry," Krzyzewski said. "But I did. But that's all right, it's all right."

He paused, then added with a chuckle: "I'm glad this is over."

Krzyzewski had tried all season to deflect questions about his looming retirement — even eschewing the use of the word "last" — and trying to avoid being a distraction or creating additional pressure on his team. That began to change more in recent days as the moment drew near for a coach who has long taken a live-in-the-moment approach.

The Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4) still felt that pressure.

"It was a big moment, actually a huge moment this week," Wendell Moore Jr. said. "I felt like we kind of got lost in everything."