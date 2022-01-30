UNC drubs N.C. State behind Bacot's double-double

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot recorded his 16th double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and North Carolina beat North Carolina State 100-80 on Saturday.
It was the fourth game in eight days for the Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) who have won three straight. The Tar Heels never trailed in a contest in which the members of the 1981-82 national championship team were honored before tip-off.
North Carolina put up a season-high 56 points before halftime on the strength of 10-for-15 shooting from 3-point range and finished 15 for 27 from behind the arc.
Brady Manek led the first-half blitz with four 3s and seven Tar Heels recorded a 3. The 56-first half points were just two shy of what North Carolina tallied in a 58-47 win over Boston College on Wednesday night.
In addition to Bacot's double-double, he recorded six blocked shots. Caleb Love scored 21 points and R.J. Davis and Manek scored 17 apiece.
Terquavion Smith scored 34 points and Jericole Hellems 25 for North Carolina State.
The Tar Heels lead the all-time series, 162-79, winning 34 of the last 39 and 51 of the last 63 games against the Wolfpack.
Up next for North Carolina State (10-12, 3-8) is a Wednesday night matchup at home against Syracuse. North Carolina travels to Louisville for a Tuesday contest.
Notre Dame ends six-game skid
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski scored 16 points apiece and Prentiss Hubb sank two free throws with 4 seconds left to help Notre Dame hold off Virginia 69-65 on Saturday.
Goodwin had 13 points after halftime and Laszewski scored 12 to help the Fighting Irish (14-6, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5).
Freshman Blake Wesley scored the first eight points for Notre Dame. He hit two 3-pointers and added two free throws to give the Irish an 8-7 lead 4:20 into the game. Notre Dame led the rest of the half as Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 12 of Notre Dame's next 26 points and the Irish took a 34-27 lead into intermission.
Goodwin's 3-pointer gave Notre Dame its largest lead at 52-37 with 11:50 remaining. Virginia battled back to within 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Kihei Clark with 8 seconds remaining. Prentiss hit his two clutch free throws and Notre Dame prevailed for its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games.
Wesley and Atkinson finished with 14 points each for the Irish. Atkinson added nine rebounds and Wesley had seven assists. Goodwin, who has scored in double figures in all 20 games, is one of two Division I players shooting 50% overall, 40% from beyond the arc, 90% at the free-throw line and averaging at least 15 points.
Jayden Gardner scored 22 on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace the Cavaliers. It was his fifth double-double of the season. Reece Beekman had 13 points and Clark finished with 12 points and six assists. Francisco Caffaro contributed 11 points and 12 boards for the first double-double of his career.
Notre Dame shot 47% overall and made 10 of 23 from beyond the arc (43%). The Irish are 10-0 this season when they make 10 or more 3-pointers. Virginia shot 46% overall, but made only 3 of 14 from distance (21%).
Notre Dame hosts No. 9 Duke on Tuesday. Virginia will entertain Boston College on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech tops FSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 27 points, all on a school-record tying nine 3-pointers, Sean Pedulla scored 21 points with six 3-pointers of his own, and Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 85-72 on Saturday.
In a game in which there five ties and eight lead changes, the score was especially tight in the second half until Cattoor hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 68-60 Hokies lead with 6:41 remaining. After Florida State called timeout, the Hokies forced a turnover, Justyn Mutts turned it into two points, and Cattoor hit two more 3-pointers for a 16-point lead.
The loss was Florida State's second ACC home setback this year, significant because the Seminoles entered the season with a near-ACC record 25-game conference winning streak at home. Virginia Tech's last win in Tallahassee was on Feb. 24 1990 — a span of 12 losses.
Pedulla, a backup freshman guard, blew past his season highs of 11 points and three 3-pointers, making 6 of 7. Mutts added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Keve Aluma, the Hokies' leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, had four fouls, attempted only four shots and scored four points.
Anthony Polite had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (13-7, 6-4 ACC). Naheem McLeod added 15 points and Matthew Cleveland scored 10.
Pedulla and Cattoor combined to make 8 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, leading the Hokies (11-10, 3-7) to a 39-31 lead at the break. Virginia Tech trailed 17-9 before scoring its next 12 points on 3-pointers, three by Pedulla and one by Cattoor. Once Virginia Tech drew even the onslaught continued and Pedulla finished the half 5-for-5 on 3-pointers while Cattoor made 3 of 5.