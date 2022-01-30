UNC drubs N.C. State behind Bacot's double-double

Notre Dame ends six-game skid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski scored 16 points apiece and Prentiss Hubb sank two free throws with 4 seconds left to help Notre Dame hold off Virginia 69-65 on Saturday.

Goodwin had 13 points after halftime and Laszewski scored 12 to help the Fighting Irish (14-6, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5).

Freshman Blake Wesley scored the first eight points for Notre Dame. He hit two 3-pointers and added two free throws to give the Irish an 8-7 lead 4:20 into the game. Notre Dame led the rest of the half as Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 12 of Notre Dame's next 26 points and the Irish took a 34-27 lead into intermission.

Goodwin's 3-pointer gave Notre Dame its largest lead at 52-37 with 11:50 remaining. Virginia battled back to within 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Kihei Clark with 8 seconds remaining. Prentiss hit his two clutch free throws and Notre Dame prevailed for its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games.