UNC ends Virginia Tech's winning streak

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Caleb Love scored 21 points with seven assists and North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to snap the Hokies' six-game winning streak.
Armando Bacot had 15 rebounds and scored all 12 of his points in the second half for his 20th double-double this season and also blocked five shots. Brady Manek added 14 points and RJ Davis had 10 for North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat the Hokies by 10 on Jan. 24 and have four straight wins over Virginia Tech.
Keve Aluma scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Justyn Mutts added 10 points for the Hokies (16-11, 8-8).
The game pitted the ACC's top two 3-point percentage teams with Virginia Tech at 40.9% coming in and UNC 38.1%. UNC was only a couple percentage points shy of its average after making 8 of 22 but the Hokies weren't close, making 5 of 26 for 19%.
Bacot had two buckets and Love another plus a 3-pointer in a 7-2 spurt to open the second half for a 14-point lead. The Hokies got back within five after a 7-0 run that Aluma finished with a 3-pointer with under nine minutes left but they wouldn't get closer.
Love made six free throws in the final minute to keep the Hokies at bay.
Duke rolls past FSU 88-70
DURHAM — Joey Baker hadn't seen a 3-pointer fall in three weeks for Duke. He stayed confident that it was just a matter of time.
When he got hot Saturday night, so did the ninth-ranked Blue Devils in finally stretching out a lead in a tight game.
Freshman forward Paolo Banchero scored 17 points and Baker had 12 first-half points to help Duke beat Florida State 88-70, a win coming with retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back after missing the second half of the previous game because he wasn't feeling well.
Baker's points came on four 3-pointers. That included back-to-back shots from each corner during the Blue Devils' game-changing push, which turned a one-point lead into a 52-41 halftime margin and ultimately a 24-point lead late.
Virginia rallies to victory over Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jayden Gardner scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, Kihei Clark scored 14 of his 17 after the break and Virginia stormed back to beat Miami 74-71 on Saturday.
Gardner, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week, sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6), who beat the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) for a sixth straight time. Sophomore Kadin Shedrick pitched in with 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for his third double-double of the season.
Kameron McGusty opened the second half with a layup to push the Hurricanes' lead to 10, but from there it was all Virginia. The Cavaliers pulled even at 42 on a Gardner jumper with 15:43 remaining. After a bucket by Miami's Jordan Miller, Clark buried two 3-pointers, Gardner scored twice in the paint and Virginia used a 10-0 run to lead 52-44 with 12:37 left. The Hurricanes got within two points three times — the last with 5:31 to go — but no closer.
Louisville snaps losing streak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Locke scored 15 points off the bench, Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues picked up his first win, and the Cardinals defeated Clemson 70-61 on Saturday.
The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) in which six losses were to teams with double-digit wins in the ACC. Pegues was the coach for five of the losses after replacing Chris Mack.
Malik Williams scored to put the Cardinals ahead for good, 54-53, with 6:32 remaining. Three of Louisville's final five baskets were 3-pointers as they finished the game on a 13-5 run.
Devoe leads Georgia Tech past Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Michael Devoe scored 22 points, Rodney Howard scored 14 and Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 68-62 on Saturday night to end its three-game losing streak.
Devoe made a pair of foul shots for a 28-26 lead with 3:47 left before halftime and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way.
Later, Devoe hit a jumper with 5:43 remaining for a 63-45 lead. The Panthers applied a full-court press which helped them turn over the Yellow Jackets and a 14-0 run brought them within 63-59 in a 3:30 stretch.
But Devoe buried a 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining, Kyle Sturdivant added another and the Yellow Jackets sealed it making 4 of 5 foul shots in the final 24 seconds to end Pitt's three-game win streak.