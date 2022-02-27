UNC rolls past NC State

Duke had a season-high 26 assists on 35 baskets, one more assist than the last time the teams met.

Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) is closing in on its first ACC regular-season championship since 2010. The Blue Devils were a game ahead of Notre Dame, which beat Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The Blue Devils have a seven-game road winning streak, the longest active one by a Power 5 team.

Syracuse closed to 73-57 on a 3-pointer by Williams midway through the second half, but got no closer.

Wake Forest routs Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored 23 points, Dallas Walton scored 22 and all five Wake Forest starters reached double figures in a 99-77 victory over Louisville on Saturday night.

Wake Forest rolled through the second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 95-64 advantage after LaRavia scored with 3:40 remaining. At that point, Wake Forest had made 72% of its shots in the second half. Soon after that the Demon Deacons emptied the bench.

Wake Forest broke out to a 22-5 lead in the first eight minutes of the first half. The Demon Deacons made 4 of 5 3-pointers in that run and 9 of 12 overall while Louisville made just 2 of 10 shots.