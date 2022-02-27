UNC rolls past NC State

RALEIGH — Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to an 84-74 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.
Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who didn’t leave any doubt against the last-place Wolfpack in a game UNC couldn’t afford to have mar their NCAA Tournament at-large resume.
Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each. It was a career best for Johnson, who played a season-high 29 minutes after Leaky Black left with a knee injury in the first half.
Terquavion Smith scored 20 points, Cam Hayes came off the bench to add 16 and Jericole Hellems added 11 for NC State (11-18, 4-14), which has lost eight of its last nine. Leading scorer and rebounder Dereon Seabron had 11 points and two rebounds. NC State shot 38%.
No. 7 Duke beats Syracuse 97-72
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse’s big man out for the season, the Orange again were no match for No. 7 Duke.
Mark Williams scored a career-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, Paolo Banchero had 21 points and dished out nine assists with one turnover in the heart of the Syracuse zone defense, and AJ Griffin added 20 points as the Blue Devils raced to a commanding early lead and beat Syracuse 97-72 on Saturday night.
Duke had a season-high 26 assists on 35 baskets, one more assist than the last time the teams met.
Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) is closing in on its first ACC regular-season championship since 2010. The Blue Devils were a game ahead of Notre Dame, which beat Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The Blue Devils have a seven-game road winning streak, the longest active one by a Power 5 team.
Syracuse closed to 73-57 on a 3-pointer by Williams midway through the second half, but got no closer.
Wake Forest routs Louisville
WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored 23 points, Dallas Walton scored 22 and all five Wake Forest starters reached double figures in a 99-77 victory over Louisville on Saturday night.
Wake Forest rolled through the second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 95-64 advantage after LaRavia scored with 3:40 remaining. At that point, Wake Forest had made 72% of its shots in the second half. Soon after that the Demon Deacons emptied the bench.
Wake Forest broke out to a 22-5 lead in the first eight minutes of the first half. The Demon Deacons made 4 of 5 3-pointers in that run and 9 of 12 overall while Louisville made just 2 of 10 shots.
Louisville plays at Virginia Tech and Tuesday and hosts Virginia on Saturday.
Hunter’s career high lifts Clemson over BC
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Chase Hunter scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, Al-Amir Dawes hit four of his eight 3-point shots to add 16 points off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60 on Saturday.
Clemson and Boston College are tied for the 11th seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament field with two games left in the regular season.
Clemson closes out the regular season with a pair of home games, hosting Georgia Tech Wednesday and Virginia Tech on Saturday. Boston College hosts Miami Wednesday and closes out the regular season Saturday at Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech tops Miami 71-70
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Darius Maddox hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining, Keve Aluma notched his sixth double-double and Virginia Tech scored the final five points of the game to stun Miami 71-70 on Saturday.
Charlie Moore sank the first of two free throws with 25 seconds left to give Miami a 70-66 lead. Sean Pedulla answered with a layup for the Hokies (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hunter Cattoor’s steal on the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession led to Maddox’s game-winner. Sam Waardenburg missed a 3-pointer for Miami (20-9, 12-6) on the game’s final shot.
Virginia Tech will host Louisville on Tuesday in its home finale before ending regular-season play at Clemson on March. 5. Miami hits the road to close out regular-season play — at Boston College on Wednesday and Syracuse on March 5.
Buzzer-beating 3 lifts FSU over Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Matthew Cleveland hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Florida State beat Virginia 64-63 in a wild finish on Saturday.
Florida State hadn’t led since it made the opening bucket and trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half. Trailing 59-50 with 2:19 remaining, Cleveland scored seven points during an 11-2 surge that tied it at 61 with six seconds left. Armaan Franklin then took the ensuing inbounds pass, dribbled the floor and made a pullup jumper near the free-throw line for what looked like the game winner for Virginia with 0.4 seconds remaining.
Following a Seminole timeout, Harrison Prieto threw a strike to Cleveland, who caught the ball just past the half-court line and then tossed up the game winner that hit nothing but net.
Notre Dame beats Georgia Tech 90-56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Blake Wesley added 15 and Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 90-56 on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish clinched at least a top-4 seed — and an automatic berth into the quarterfinals — in next month’s conference tournament.
Goodwin scored nine points before Trey Wertz hit a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 16-6 lead less than 6 minutes into the game. Goodwin hit back-to-back 3s and Wesley added a layup before Goodwin made a layup to cap a 10-0 run that made it 38-19 with nearly 3 minutes left in the first half and the Fighting Irish led by double figures the rest of the way.