Bears men fall 71-70 at home vs. UVA-Wise

HICKORY — Despite 24 points from R.J. Gunn to lead three players in double figures, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team came up just short Wednesday night at Shuford Gymnasium against Virginia-Wise, losing 71-70.

The Bears (8-4 South Atlantic Conf.) allowed the guests to shoot 50 percent from the field (29 for 58) in the setback while shooting just over 41 percent themselves (26 for 63) but stayed in the game on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 38-33 which led to a 14-6 edge in second-chance points.

Daruis Simmons added 14 points and Zim Fields had 11 points for L-R.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UVA-Wise 68, L-R 45

The Bears (4-12, 4-11 SAC) trailed 19-11 after one quarter Wednesday at home, then UVA-Wise used 7-0 and 9-2 scoring runs in the third quarter to open a 26-point lead after three and put the outcome to rest.

Emily Harman’s nine points paced L-R, while freshman guards and Freedom High graduates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise combined for four points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes. It was Hise’s first game action since Jan. 16, a little over a month.

BASEBALL