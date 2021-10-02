Beasts of NL East: Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title

"It's a great feeling," first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "We had a lot of ups and down, so many things that could have derailed us."

Atlanta's very first hitter got things rolling in the division-clinching triumph. Soler hit the first leadoff homer of his career, going deep for the 26th time this season on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Gibson (4-6).

Riley, bolstering his improbable MVP candidacy, added to the lead with his 33rd homer in the fourth. He drove in another run with a broken-bat single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.

Ozzie Albies, who also figures to be part of the MVP race, threw his support to Riley.

"He's been carrying this team," Albies said. "He did a great, great job. He had a great season."

It was more than enough run support for Anderson (9-5), who appears to be rounding into the sort of form he showed during the 2020 postseason as a rookie.

Anderson pitched six innings of one-hit ball before yielding a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen in the seventh. A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Will Smith worked the final three innings, with Smith breezing through the ninths to earn his 37th save.