Bengals get past Saints 30-26

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that the elusive Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left. New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals. Saints QB Andy Dalton passed for one TD.

Giants rally for 24-20 win over Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Batimore Ravens 24-20. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble. The Ravens fell to 3-3 with their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants another surprising victory.

Vikings get 24-16 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter. Cook’s burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.

Jets continue surge with win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Breece Hall had a 34-yard touchdown run as part of his 116-yard day and the surprising New York Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2. Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019.

Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary. Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards. His 11-yard touchdown strike to Leonard Fournette cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two with less than 5 minutes to go. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion. Pittsburgh sealed the win by draining the rest of the clock.

Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the 3-3 Falcons, finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, while also rushing for 50 yards on six carries.

Colts beat Jags 34-27

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indy snapped a two-game skid against their AFC South rival. It’s the fifth straight loss in Indy for the Jaguars. The home team has won 11 straight in this series. Trevor Lawrence’s 4-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk with 2:44 left gave Jacksonville a 27-26 lead.

Patriots bury Browns 38-15

CLEVELAND — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Zappe started his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones. He threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England.