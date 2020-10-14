Bettcher keeps Mimosa GPro lead

Overnight leader Jared Bettcher stayed at the top of the pack Wednesday at the Mimosa Challenge, the GPro Tour's sixth annual fall tournament at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

The 25-year-old seeking his first career GPro victory made six birdies before his only bogey (at No. 17) in a 5-under par round of 65 that left him at 12-under for the 54-hole event and one shot clear of the rest of the 77-man field.

Bettcher birdied Nos. 4, 6, 7, 10, 14 and 16. The Auburn, Ala., resident and Hilton Head, S.C., native has two career GPro top-10s in 14 events spanning 2017 and 2020. Bettcher, a 2017 Troy graduate, placed 11th in the tour's Cabarrus Championship in August and last year, finished inside the top 100 on the Mackenzie (Canadian) Tour money list.

His nearest competitor entering today's final round is Gregory Eason of Kissimmee, Fla., at 11-under. Eason, who was also in second place after day one, shot 65 on Wednesday.

One more shot back at 10-under are Kane Whitehurst of Duluth, Ga., Luke Schniederjans of Kennesaw, Ga.

Schniederjans entered the day at 1-over but sizzled with an 11-under 59 on Wednesday, which came within one shot of the Ryan Cole's Mimosa Hills tournament record from a GPro event in June 2018.