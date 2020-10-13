Bettcher leads GPro event at Mimosa

Jared Bettcher of Auburn, Ala., rode seven birdies and an eagle to the first-round lead at the GPro Tour's sixth annual fall tournament at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, the Mimosa Challenge.

The event, which is under a new name this year, was originally slated to start today but was expanded this year from 36 holes to 54 holes of stroke play. The tournament still concludes Thursday.

Bettcher, 25, made birdies at Nos. 2, 5 and 6 before an eagle at the par-5 seventh to make the turn in 30. (One par 5 on each side was converted to a par 4 for the event, making par 70.)

He then made additional red figures at Nos. 11, 13, 16 and 18 to more than offset his only bogeys of the day at 15 and 17 and finish with a 7-under 63.

Originally from Hilton Head, S.C., Bettcher played collegiately at Troy. He's made the cut in just two of six GPro events this season but did finish inside the top 100 on the 2019 Mackenzie (Canadian) Tour money list.

One stroke behind Bettcher are Gregory Eason of Kissimmee, Fla., and Matthew Ryan of Huntersville. Eason played both nines at 3-under in his opening 64, while Ryan soared to 6-under on the front and led outright at 8-under until a double bogey at the par-4 18th.