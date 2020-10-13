 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettcher leads GPro event at Mimosa
0 comments
Golf

Bettcher leads GPro event at Mimosa

Ex-App State golfer in 4th place; Mimosa member Short cards opening 70 (E)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101420-mnh-sports-mimosagprop1

Mimosa Hills Golf Club member Matt Short, a Hudson native, follows his shot off the second tee during the GPro Tour's first 2020 tournament at Mimosa Hills in June. Short shot an even-par 70 on Tuesday to open the GPro's fall Mimosa Challenge.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

Jared Bettcher of Auburn, Ala., rode seven birdies and an eagle to the first-round lead at the GPro Tour's sixth annual fall tournament at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, the Mimosa Challenge.

GPro Bettcher mug

Bettcher

The event, which is under a new name this year, was originally slated to start today but was expanded this year from 36 holes to 54 holes of stroke play. The tournament still concludes Thursday.

Bettcher, 25, made birdies at Nos. 2, 5 and 6 before an eagle at the par-5 seventh to make the turn in 30. (One par 5 on each side was converted to a par 4 for the event, making par 70.)

He then made additional red figures at Nos. 11, 13, 16 and 18 to more than offset his only bogeys of the day at 15 and 17 and finish with a 7-under 63.

Originally from Hilton Head, S.C., Bettcher played collegiately at Troy. He's made the cut in just two of six GPro events this season but did finish inside the top 100 on the 2019 Mackenzie (Canadian) Tour money list.

One stroke behind Bettcher are Gregory Eason of Kissimmee, Fla., and Matthew Ryan of Huntersville. Eason played both nines at 3-under in his opening 64, while Ryan soared to 6-under on the front and led outright at 8-under until a double bogey at the par-4 18th.

Patrick Moriarty of Rockville, Md., a former Appalachian State golfer, sits in fourth place alone after a 65.

Among eight players tied at 4-under is Chase Parker of Augusta, Ga., who finished inside the top five in the GPro summer 2018 event at Mimosa.

A total of 36 golfers (out of a field of 77) were under par as of late in Tuesday's first round. But Matt Short of Hudson, a Mimosa member who finished second in the GPro fall event there two years ago, was not among them.

Short carded 70 after a round that featured three straight back-nine birdies and an eagle but also three bogeys and a double.

Only the top 25 will survive the cut after today's second round.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three in WCU 2020 HOF class
Sports News

Three in WCU 2020 HOF class

  • Updated

CULLOWHEE — Three former student-athletes representing three different sports comprise the Western Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame class of 20…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert