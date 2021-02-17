Big Dawg announces 2021 coverage

The Big Dawg WMNC 92.1 FM this week announced its high school football radio coverage schedule for the upcoming 2021 spring season.

The station will cover one Burke County game in all seven weeks of the pandemic-shortened season. All games start at 7:30 p.m., with air time at 7:15 p.m. each week.

The schedule (subject to change) includes: West Iredell at Draughn (Feb. 26), Draughn at Patton (March 5), Bunker Hill at Draughn (March 12), South Caldwell at Freedom (March 19), Freedom at Asheville (March 26), West Caldwell at Draughn (April 1) and McDowell at Freedom (April 9).

That brings the total of county gridiron games on the radio this spring to nine, coupled with the three games that KICKS 103.3 FM out of Lenoir will also air, which include East Burke at Foard on April 1 and Hibriten at Patton on April 9. (Both stations will air the South Caldwell at Freedom game.)

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.