Big-money coaches a symptom of misguided priorities

"I am disappointed in the university's decision and the manner in which this played out over the last few weeks," the ousted coach said. "The uncertainty impacted our team, our staff and their families — these are real people that gave everything to this program. For that, for them, I hurt."

Of course, Diaz conveniently failed to mention how he got the job in first place, abandoning Temple just 17 days after he was hired in December 2018, bolting for Miami as soon as he learned of Mark Richt's surprise retirement.

Coach Karma got the final laugh, it would seem.

The Hurricanes weren't the only ones blundering their way through one PR crisis after another.

Kelly's departure from Notre Dame could provide a textbook full of examples on how not to do a job transition.

His assistant coaches and players found out through social media that he was heading to LSU. He finally delivered the news himself in an uncomfortable, early morning meeting that lasted about as long as a three-and-out possession. Then there was that Cajun accent he conjured up when speaking at an LSU basketball game.