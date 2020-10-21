Big plays, stellar pitching propel Burke to BLC title game

A couple sliding catches from Dula in centerfield in the sixth and seventh innings helped preserve the win, along with some clutch plays in the infield by guys like second baseman McCoy, shortstop Wes Smith, first baseman Waylon Rutherford and Buff on the mound.

“I just want to do whatever it takes to help my team win,” Dula said. “It’s just fun making plays. I want the ball hit to me at all times.”

After his opening walk allowed the only R-S run to score, Mozeley settled in well on the mound. Across four innings, he struck out seven and walked three, never allowing another runner past second base.

“We just had a gameplan to come out with high energy,” Mozeley said. “Not messing around, have a good time and play all out. When we do that, we play really well as a team. We just had that chemistry that worked so good.”

Buff came on to start the fifth inning and was similarly effective, striking out two, walking one and, like Mozeley, never allowing another R-S scoring threat past second base.

“Damien in the outfield made some good plays and defensively, we were really good,” Buff said. “It feels good that I know that they’ve got my back and that the coaches believe in me.”

“I can’t even say how proud I am of (the pitchers),” Dula said. “Mason came out throwing hard and they couldn’t catch up to it. Then, Brayson came out throwing strikes.”

