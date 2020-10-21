Big plays, stellar pitching propel Burke to BLC title game

MARION — Big plays on both sides of the ball and stellar pitching on Tuesday evening propelled Burke to the Big League Camp Fall League baseball championship game.
Starter Mason Mozeley and reliever Brayson Buff combined for a no-hitter over seven innings, their defense made a few big snags behind them, and the No. 3 seed Burke offense smacked some key hits early in the semifinal win over No. 2 R-S Central, 2-1, at Big League Camp.
Burke takes on fellow semifinal winner McDowell Blue, the No. 1 seed who defeated Burke 4-3 and 2-1 in a regular-season doubleheader, in Thursday night’s title game at 7 p.m. at the same facility.
Against R-S, Burke staked its claim from the opening at-bat when Damien Dula led off the game with a centerfield triple. Four batters later, Easton McCoy dropped in a single to shallow right field that brought Dula in for a 1-0 lead.
After R-S in the bottom of the first used a leadoff walk, two steals and a passed ball to put a run on the board, Burke responded in the top of the second with another run to take the lead for good. Bret Bedard waited for a one-out walk (his first of three free bases on the night in three plate appearances) before giving way to courtesy runner Christian White, who stole second and came around to set the final 2-1 margin when Dula (3 for 4) plated him in.
“Me and Mason went and hit at Shuey (Field in Morganton) earlier today, and he was giving me a whole bunch of tips that I didn’t use last game,” Dula said. “I used them on the field tonight. I just kept my head on the ball and I hit it, expected it.”
A couple sliding catches from Dula in centerfield in the sixth and seventh innings helped preserve the win, along with some clutch plays in the infield by guys like second baseman McCoy, shortstop Wes Smith, first baseman Waylon Rutherford and Buff on the mound.
“I just want to do whatever it takes to help my team win,” Dula said. “It’s just fun making plays. I want the ball hit to me at all times.”
After his opening walk allowed the only R-S run to score, Mozeley settled in well on the mound. Across four innings, he struck out seven and walked three, never allowing another runner past second base.
“We just had a gameplan to come out with high energy,” Mozeley said. “Not messing around, have a good time and play all out. When we do that, we play really well as a team. We just had that chemistry that worked so good.”
Buff came on to start the fifth inning and was similarly effective, striking out two, walking one and, like Mozeley, never allowing another R-S scoring threat past second base.
“Damien in the outfield made some good plays and defensively, we were really good,” Buff said. “It feels good that I know that they’ve got my back and that the coaches believe in me.”
“I can’t even say how proud I am of (the pitchers),” Dula said. “Mason came out throwing hard and they couldn’t catch up to it. Then, Brayson came out throwing strikes.”
