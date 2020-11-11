Billy Joe Patton was truly one of a kind

It turned out no one else could either, as Patton won the competition with that one booming shot during a time where wooden club heads and steel shafts — not 300-yard tee shots — were the norm.

But length of shots and type of equipment certainly are not the only differences between golf then and now. Patton went on to finish in the top 10 in five major championships during his career but never elected to turn professional though there’s no doubt he could have.

He once told long-time Charlotte Observer sports writer/columnist Ron Green Sr. that he made more money in the lumber business than he would have playing professional golf full-time in an era before ESPN brought out the celebrity status of every pro athlete.

“I spoke at his funeral and pointed out that in 50 years of writing sports, when all was said and done, he was my favorite person I ever covered,” said Green Sr. “He talked like Andy Taylor and was all class. He was also thoroughly entertaining too.

“(Billy Joe) was a perfect name for him; it sounded like it was right out of a country song.”

The Morganton High and Wake Forest University graduate also served in the Pacific during World War II before claiming titles at three Carolinas Amateurs, three North/South Amateurs and two Southern Amateurs.