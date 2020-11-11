Billy Joe Patton was truly one of a kind

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Billy Joe Patton died on Jan. 1, 2011, just shy of a decade ago. The following article originally appeared in a January 2011 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
William Joseph Patton, better known as “Billy Joe,” might be the most famous Burke County native ever.
But to leave it at that is an injustice to the man and the people whose lives he touched, both on the golf course and in his personal life.
Patton passed away on New Year’s Day of this year at age 88, but his memory will live forever among his peers and golf fans the world over.
His accomplishments on the links are almost too many to name.
Most notably, Patton held the lead on the back nine at the 1954 Masters and nearly won the event, finishing close behind golf legend Sam Snead.
But it was a different memory of that same tournament nearly 57 years ago that sticks out most to long-time playing partner and Morganton resident Ray Deal.
“They had a long drive contest the day before the event in those days,” Deal said. “He had hardly warmed up when it was time to start. Billy Joe hit his first drive I want to say somewhere around 330 yards, tossed the other two balls to the side and said ‘Well, I can’t beat that’.”
It turned out no one else could either, as Patton won the competition with that one booming shot during a time where wooden club heads and steel shafts — not 300-yard tee shots — were the norm.
But length of shots and type of equipment certainly are not the only differences between golf then and now. Patton went on to finish in the top 10 in five major championships during his career but never elected to turn professional though there’s no doubt he could have.
He once told long-time Charlotte Observer sports writer/columnist Ron Green Sr. that he made more money in the lumber business than he would have playing professional golf full-time in an era before ESPN brought out the celebrity status of every pro athlete.
“I spoke at his funeral and pointed out that in 50 years of writing sports, when all was said and done, he was my favorite person I ever covered,” said Green Sr. “He talked like Andy Taylor and was all class. He was also thoroughly entertaining too.
“(Billy Joe) was a perfect name for him; it sounded like it was right out of a country song.”
The Morganton High and Wake Forest University graduate also served in the Pacific during World War II before claiming titles at three Carolinas Amateurs, three North/South Amateurs and two Southern Amateurs.
Patton was also a four-time member of the U.S. Walker Cup team (the amateur equivalent to the Ryder Cup) as well as a non-playing captain for the team in 1969.
In 1982, he received the Bobby Jones Award from the United States Golf Association (USGA) for outstanding sportsmanship.
Patton later served as president of the Carolinas Golf Association and was a member of the USGA Executive Committee.
The giver
In all, Patton played in 13 consecutive Masters tournaments.
He then ensured that as many local golfers as wanted to played the famed Augusta National course.
“I got to play with him a little and he was quite a figure around here. Very personable,” said Mimosa Hills club pro Dan Dobson. “When he re-joined Augusta in the late 1970s or early ’80s, the sole purpose was to take as many folks as he could down there to play once.”
“He must have taken at least 50 golfers from this area down with him to play Augusta,” Deal added. “How many people would have done that? That was the ultimate.”
The showman
The legend of Patton doesn’t just lie at Augusta however.
Deal recanted a story about Billy Joe and his late brother Nollie Moore Patton Jr., better known as “Short.”
During a round together years ago at Mimosa, Short aced the par 3 sixth hole at the Morganton course. When the two men got to the next par 3 on the course, No. 9, Billy Joe announced before teeing off that he’d get his ace to match his brother’s ... and he did.
Deal said despite his amateur status, Patton always cherished the galleries and would walk along the ropes during rounds so he could talk to fans.
Long-time CBS golf announcer Ken Venturi once told Green Sr. jokingly that he didn’t know if Patton could break 80 if they locked the gates and no gallery was present.
The gentleman
More than anything though, Patton will always be remembered as a gentleman and friend to many.
“He was the most gracious partner I ever had playing golf,” Deal said. “He was so complimentary of others. The last round I ever played with him was right before he had his back surgery and I’ll always remember him saying he’d never enjoyed a round that much. I truly think he meant it.”
