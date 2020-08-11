Bocks sweep Dan Dobson Jr. Open titles

Albany and Alex Bock continued stellar summers as the sibling duo both claimed titles Monday at the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Dan Dobson Jr. Open at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
Alex actually won two titles: his 14-15 age group and the overall boys title after he carded a 4-under par round of 68. The rising Freedom High freshman birdied the par 4 fourth hole before a bogey at No. 5 dropped him back to even par.
A birdie at the par 3 ninth allowed Bock, who won the 12-13 boys age group at the event in 2017, to make the turn at 1-under. Then an eagle on the par 5 14th and birdie at the par 4 18th highlighted a bogey-free 33 back nine as he won by one stroke over Fuquay-Varina’s Parker Cumbea and Raleigh’s Langdon Aronson, who shared the 16-18 boys title.
It was Bock’s fourth win this year after he won two junior events in 2019. Dobson, Mimosa’s pro emeritus and the event’s namesake since 2013, said Bock may be the youngest boys winner of the event which began in 1982 as the Western North Carolina Junior Championship.
Albany, a rising Freedom senior who placed third last year at the event, also won for the fourth time in 2020. She shot a 9-over 81 which included birdies at Nos. 2, 5 and 10.
In second place three shots back was Newland native and Mimosa member Ellie Pittman. Rising FHS senior and 2019 co-champ Christina Fisher shot 87 to place fourth.
On the boys side, rising East Burke junior Sam Mace shot an even-par 72 to tie for seventh. Mace’s wild day included an ace at the slightly downhill 203-yard par 3 13th. He also carded five birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey, plus six pars.
Both Bocks along with Pittman and Fisher all earned spots in the Carolinas Golf Association’s inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational which will be held Aug. 29-30. Mace had already qualified. That event will feature some of the top youth golfers (ages 14-18 and who have not finished high school) from around the Southeast in 36 holes of stroke play.
Also Monday, Morganton’s Hank Johnson won the boys 12-13 flight with a 1-under 71.
