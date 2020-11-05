Bollinger among MEHS Enola winners

Mid East Hare Scramble off-road racing action hit Enola Beach on Oct. 17-18 in a makeup event from earlier this year.

For the seventh consecutive time since 2017, Burke County native Trevor Bollinger won the Pro Bikes race, completing the five laps on his No. 1 Husqvarna machine more than 25 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Jonathan Johnson of Landrum, S.C.

There were three other county winners in the day two pro bike races at Enola. Cameron Sisk of Morganton won in the AA Expert division, Aaron Curtis of Morganton won the Junior A/B 25+ class and Jacob Barker of Morganton claimed the B 4-Stroke Heavy title.

Noah Stephens of Valdese took second place in A Open 2-Stroke, Morganton’s Bradley Merrill was third in AA Elite and Connelly Springs’ Ryan Stamey was fifth in the B Vet race.