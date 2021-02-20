Both EB teams end with wins over West Iredell

ICARD — The East Burke boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Friday versus West Iredell with a 70-62 victory that ended 7 seconds sooner than scheduled.
In a game that saw tensions heat up throughout, things finally reached a boiling point in the waning seconds with several players pushing and shoving while others tried to step in and make sure things did not escalate any further. As a result, both coaches decided the final ticks on the clock were not worth it and the game was a wrap.
“I wish we wouldn’t have done that at the end,” EB coach Jerome Ramsey said of his team’s actions at the conclusion of the game. “Our guys want to play hard and be tough. And that’s hard sometimes when you play with that attitude and the line is very fine, but we don’t have to do that.”
The Cavs (3-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) took home the win behind a breakout game from junior guard Christian Smith, who had a game-high and career-high 23 points.
Smith scored 13 in the fourth quarter alone, and seniors Trey Ward and Aasin Lor both hit double figures as well with 16 and 15 points respectively.
Neither team held a first-half lead of more than four points, and at halftime, EB led 27-26. The Cavs used a third-quarter run to pull away and briefly out of sight, then the Warriors came back and exploded for 28 points in the fourth, but Smith carried the torch late.
“I thought we played together and played pretty hard,” Ramsey said. “I was happy that all the seniors could be out there together and have a little bit of success and build a smile.”
EB after two quarantines ends the season with a county-low six games, playing just five of seven league opponents. The Cavs never faced county foes Draughn or Patton, though both those teams was listed as Friday’s opponent in the three days prior to the game as the schedule was reworked three times in that span.
GIRLS
EB 64, W. Iredell 41
In perhaps their most impressive performance of the abbreviated season, the Lady Cavaliers (4-9) racked up a new season-high point total and mounted their only win streak of the year to end things Friday. Coupled with Tuesday’s win, EB won its last two games by an average of 26.5 points.
In the process, they turned around what was an 18-point road loss to the Lady Warriors into a 23-point home rout and passed them in winning percentage to move up a notch in the final standings.
The emergence of sophomores Aubrie Grigg and Aubrie Snyder, who consistently have put up big performances this season, as well as freshman Ally Moore points to a bright future ahead for the Lady Cavs.
Grigg had another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, which was only bested by senior guard Maya Chrisco’s game-high and career-high 20-point effort, 15 of which came after halftime as EB scorched the nets for 37 points to turn an eight-point lead into a runaway in the final two periods.
Snyder added 11 points as did Moore, who hit double figures for a second straight game.
JV BOYS
EB 49, W. Iredell 25
The JV Cavaliers (8-3) surged to a 28-10 lead by the half Friday and were never threatened. Caleb Hudson led a balanced EB attack with 13 points and teammates Matthew Powell and Ian Cox both scored 11.
JV GIRLS
EB 23, W. Iredell 19
The NWFAC champion JV Lady Cavaliers (7-1) started the day by winning their seventh straight contest to end the season, riding a 19-16 first half to the victory before a defensive struggle in the last 20 running-clock minutes. Ambria White led EB with 10 points, while Chloe Cook added nine and Dixie Leatherman four.
