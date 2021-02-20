Both EB teams end with wins over West Iredell

“I thought we played together and played pretty hard,” Ramsey said. “I was happy that all the seniors could be out there together and have a little bit of success and build a smile.”

EB after two quarantines ends the season with a county-low six games, playing just five of seven league opponents. The Cavs never faced county foes Draughn or Patton, though both those teams was listed as Friday’s opponent in the three days prior to the game as the schedule was reworked three times in that span.

GIRLS

EB 64, W. Iredell 41

In perhaps their most impressive performance of the abbreviated season, the Lady Cavaliers (4-9) racked up a new season-high point total and mounted their only win streak of the year to end things Friday. Coupled with Tuesday’s win, EB won its last two games by an average of 26.5 points.

In the process, they turned around what was an 18-point road loss to the Lady Warriors into a 23-point home rout and passed them in winning percentage to move up a notch in the final standings.

The emergence of sophomores Aubrie Grigg and Aubrie Snyder, who consistently have put up big performances this season, as well as freshman Ally Moore points to a bright future ahead for the Lady Cavs.