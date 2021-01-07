Both Patton teams open with wins by wide margins

The Patton boys basketball team waited until after halftime Wednesday night but eventually exploded for a big quarter that made the difference and helped the Panthers to a 64-42 opening-night home victory over West Iredell in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.

It was a win that was a long time coming as the offseason stretched on for an extra two months due to the pandemic.

“We needed to play,” Patton 10th-year coach Dennis Brittain said. “We were getting tired of beating up on each other every single day at practice. It’s good to be back on the court. We need that competition with somebody else.”

The Panthers (1-0) must have felt like they were back at one of their physical offseason practices as it was a tough battle to begin, especially down low. Fouls from both teams became the story along with turnovers as both squads looked to shake off the rust. The Panthers were strong in transition and hustled their way to the basket on fast breaks enough to take a 14-12 lead as the first quarter came to a close.

Patton extended the lead in the second quarter but did not pull away as it struggled to rebound, which led to a multitude of second-chance opportunities for the Warriors, both some they took advantage of and some they didn’t. Going into the half, Patton held a scant 28-22 advantage.