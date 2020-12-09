Braves’ 1B Freeman, manager Snitker honored

NEW YORK — First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves won the NL Hank Aaron Award as the outstanding offensive performer in the league as voted by MLB.com.

Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting (.341), OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102).

José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox won the AL award in the pandemic-shortened season. Abreu was voted AL MVP, and Freeman won NL MVP.

Also, Atlanta’s Brian Snitker was recently named Baseball America’s MLB Manager of the Year.

Snitker guided the Braves to a third straight division title and to their first two playoff series wins in 19 seasons, finishing one win shy of the World Series despite a pitching rotation that was in flux much of the year.

Snitker was not even one of the three finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America’s top NL manager award.

Braves announce new farm club

Amidst minor league baseball’s ongoing restructuring, the Braves on Wednesday announced their four farm clubs moving forward. They include the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, Double-A Mississippi Braves, High-A Rome Braves and Low-A Augusta GreenJackets.

Augusta joins the Atlanta farm system for the first time, while the other three clubs have each been feeding the Braves since at least 2005.